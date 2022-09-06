CellPoint Digital partners with Radisson Hotel Group

The new strategic partnership will deliver a range of benefits to the Group and its customers

LONDON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–CellPoint Digital, the global leader in payment orchestration, today announces a new partnership with Radisson Hotel Group.

Radisson Hotel Group is one of the largest international hotel groups. The Radisson family of brands can be found around the world in more than 120 countries. Radisson Hotel Group operates the business in EMEA and APAC with over 1,000 hotels in operation and under development. The Group will now use CellPoint Digital’s full payment orchestration platform to seamlessly integrate new payment methods, new acquirers and stored card facilities. By orchestrating payments across regions and payment methods, CellPoint Digital’s innovative platform will allow Radisson Hotel Group to optimize a multi-acquirer payments model that opens new opportunities for growth.

It also helps increase top-line revenue by utilizing intelligent routing, increasing authorizations, providing system uptime transparency, and reduces the cost of accepting cross-border payments. This will reduce costs, increase acceptance rates and ultimately lead to a better customer experience.

Commenting on the partnership, CellPoint Digital CEO, Kristian Gjerding, said: “After researching the impressive results our global airline clients have enjoyed, Radisson Hotel Group decided we were the right Payment Orchestration partner to help it revolutionize how payments are handled across its locations. This is a very competitive environment, and we are proud to have been chosen by the Group, which has such an incredible reputation in the hospitality field.

“For many hotels, local payment methods and alternative payment options can be challenging to navigate. But getting payments right can unlock new opportunities for hotels to grow revenue, both in the short and long term. CellPoint Digital’s aim for this partnership is to help Radisson Hotel Group achieve its vision of transforming how it orchestrates international payments.”

This is a strategic win for both CellPoint Digital and Radisson Hotel Group. It allows CellPoint Digital to capitalize on its leadership position within the airline space for Payment Orchestration to deliver significant value to the hospitality industry.

Philippe de Roose, SVP Tax & Treasury Radisson Hotel Group, added: “We chose CellPoint Digital because the senior team was impressed with their solution and appreciated its flexibility and innovative approach to help our customers pay in the payment method and currency that they prefer in the most optimal and beneficial way for Radisson Hotel Group. Crucially, both organizations have a shared desire to work collaboratively and get things done.”

News of the partnership comes after it was revealed that business leaders within the hospitality industry see the offering of a variety of payment choices (42%), payment fraud and security (40%) and the refund process (28%) as their most significant challenges this year.

For more details, visit https://cellpointdigital.com/.

Contacts

Cellpointdigital@skyparlour.com

07803204780