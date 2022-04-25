CellPoint Digital Partners With MTC Game to Enable More Payment Options for Gamers

The payment orchestration platform will support MTC Game’s expansion in Africa by allowing the retailer access to several new global acquirers and payment methods.

LONDON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–CellPoint Digital, a leading global provider of digital commerce and payment solutions, today announces a partnership with global eCommerce platform for video gamers, MTC Game.

An international retailer, MTC Game provides an online platform for digital codes and services to gamers.

The company will take advantage of CellPoint Digital’s payment orchestration platform. This will enable video gamers, initially in Africa but with plans to expand further, to experience a frictionless checkout, allowing customers to pay via the popular payment methods on the continent including Bank Transfer and Mobile Money options.

By orchestrating payments across Africa, CellPoint Digital is allowing MTC Game to adopt a multi-acquirer payments model that will ultimately open up new opportunities for growth. As a result, CellPoint Digital will help increase MTC Game’s top-line revenue by utilising intelligent routing, increasing authorisations, and providing system uptime transparency, as well as reduce the operational cost of accepting cross border payments.

Sinan BAĞ, Business Development Manager, at MTC Game commented: “The video game industry is one of the largest media sectors in the world, with gamers in every market. We are excited to expand our payment offering for customers in Africa as we know it will give players in the region more seamless access to the games they want to enjoy.

“CellPoint Digital has been hugely supportive in making this happen. Their close consultative approach on which cross-border payment partners we need to approach, and how to best utilise their platform to meet our market goals, has been indispensable. We look forward to adding more payment methods to our platform and taking on new territories together with the CellPoint Team.”

Kristian Gjerding, CEO of CellPoint Digital added: “In regions like Africa, where video game consoles from all three major markets can be found, it is pivotal for sellers to let their consumers pay with currencies and methods beyond their local options. By partnering with MTC Game, we are helping our new partner with its expansion plans. The video game sector has always felt like a natural extension of our success in the gambling and retail industries, and we are excited to disrupt payments in this dynamic vertical.”

Currently, Africa is MTC Game’s initial market utilising CellPoint Digital’s payment orchestration platform, however as the partnership continues, the potential benefits this change brings will help them expand into other regions as well.

About CellPoint Digital

CellPoint Digital is a fintech leader in payment orchestration. CellPoint Digital’s main solution is a powerful omni-channel Payment Orchestration Platform that optimises digital payment transactions, from cards or alternative payment methods, and accelerates the deployment of new payment options. Merchants can easily scale their own payment ecosystem across the world, unify the customer payment experience across their website, mobile apps and other channels, optimize the routing of each transaction, increase conversion rates and minimise payment costs.

CellPoint Digital has offices in Copenhagen, Dallas, Dubai, London, Miami, Pune and Singapore. Visit www.cellpointdigital.com to learn more.

About MTC Game

MTC Games or commonly known as MTCGAME is an international online platform which provides digital codes and services to gamers.

Being in the industry over two decades, we are in service of more than 5.000.000 active users worldwide. To offer a better service for our customers, we provide 24/7 online Live Support.

By means of trustworthy service, years of experience in the game industry, and also with variety of local and global payment methods provided, we have grown into one of the most reliable online gaming hub. As MTCGAME, we keep growing by adding new games and partners into our structure.

To discover more visit our portal: www.mtcgame.com

