Cellino and Polyphron Partner to Make Personalized Tissue Replacement Routine

Building end-to-end manufacturing for personalized tissue therapies

CAMBRIDGE, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#biomanufacturing--Cellino, a regenerative medicine company developing autonomous manufacturing systems for personalized cells, announced a strategic collaboration with Polyphron, a company developing an autonomous tissue foundry for engineering functional human tissues. Together, the two companies are addressing the core constraint that has kept regenerative medicine from scaling: manufacturing.

The Problem: Traditional Medicine Can't Replace Worn-Out Parts

Most chronic and age-related diseases result from tissue failure. Cells lose function, structures degrade, and organs stop working. Modern medicine excels at modifying biological signals but cannot reliably rebuild physical tissue once it has degraded. The barrier to tissue replacement has never been biology alone, but the lack of manufacturing systems capable of producing living tissue with the reliability and scale required for real-world care. Cellino and Polyphron are building that infrastructure.

The Partnership

Polyphron treats tissue formation as an engineering problem. Its autonomous tissue foundry uses closed-loop optimization and non-destructive phenotyping to reproducibly converge on native-like tissue structure across contexts, replacing bespoke protocols with a scalable, quality-controlled manufacturing process.

Cellino provides the cellular foundation. The company produces induced pluripotent stem cells that can be directed into virtually any tissue type. Its proprietary platform combines lasers, image-based AI, and closed cassette to manufacture patient-derived cells with precision and consistency.

Through this collaboration, Cellino will produce iPSCs at scale, and Polyphron will engineer them into functional tissues, building end-to-end capabilities for personalized tissue replacement.

"Regenerative medicine is proving it can reverse late-stage disease in Parkinson's patients, heart failure, and spinal injury. The next challenge is manufacturing: producing patient-derived cells with the precision and scale required for routine clinical use. That's what we've built Cellino to do, and why working with partners like Polyphron matters so much," said Nabiha Saklayen, Ph.D., CEO and Co-Founder of Cellino.

"The era of artisanal tissue engineering is over. To make regenerative medicine real for millions of patients, tissue must be treated as a manufactured product with defined tolerances, not a bespoke laboratory experiment. Cellino delivers precise, patient-derived cellular inputs, and Polyphron provides the systems that organize them into reproducible tissue. Together, we are building the industrial infrastructure required to make human tissue specifiable, reproducible, and scalable," said Matthew Osman, CEO and Co-Founder of Polyphron.

Together, Cellino and Polyphron aim to transform tissue replacement from a laboratory process into a medical infrastructure, restoring function and changing how tissue decline is addressed.

About Cellino

Cellino builds manufacturing infrastructure for personalized regenerative medicine, from iPSC production through tissue and organ replacement. The company's platform enables the production of patient-derived cells with industrial-scale precision and reliability. Cellino has received an FDA Advanced Manufacturing Technology designation. Learn more at www.cellinobio.com.

About Polyphron

Polyphron is building an autonomous tissue foundry to make human tissue reproducible, scalable, and manufacturable. Its platform uses closed-loop optimization and non-destructive phenotyping to reliably converge on native-like tissue structure across contexts, replacing bespoke laboratory protocols with quality-controlled manufacturing. Polyphron is building the infrastructure required to turn human tissue into a durable medical material for regenerative medicine. Learn more at www.polyphron.com.

