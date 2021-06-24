Celligence Launches to Drive Empathetic Technology

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Celligence (www.celligence.com), a new fintech venture that has been funded by Pavan Agarwal (CEO of Sun West Mortgage Company, Inc. www.swmc.com), is innovating to make financial services products better through empathetic technology. As part of this start up, Celligence is looking for experienced software engineers to develop next-generation financial technologies that can change how users connect, explore and interact with financial tools and the UX experience.





Celligence is building an entirely new mobile device experience to deliver a predictive user-friendly interface to highly complex use cases such as financial services. With teams in Puerto Rico, India, Philippines and California it is bringing talent together to work on the next generation of financial services.

Celligence has over a dozen patents on its technology. The company is at the forefront of a new AI technology based that builds a network of auto-morphing AI cells which individually learn to perform a single simple task and learn to work together to solve complex problems.

Pavan Agarwal conceived the vision commented, “Great companies have purpose and we are creating technology that is empathetic. We understand that people are behind all the financial products we are creating. We understand the simple fact that financial transactions are highly personal and brand commitment is attained by establishing an understanding at an emotional level between the customer and service provider. We don’t just innovate to make a financial transaction better; we get invited to make a life better.”

Dennis Berrero, Celligence’s Director of Engineering added, “We have created an incredible environment for developers and software engineers to flourish and grow and we are actively recruiting. As a software engineer, you will work on systems that learn to understand how customers feel about their needs and their user experience. Our team is creative because its guiding principle is freedom. Our engineers are extraordinary professionals that are free to pursue new ideas and add value to any project that they wish to complement. We need our engineers to be versatile and be enthusiastic to take on new problems across the full stack as we continue to push technology forward.”

To find out more about Celligence, click here.

Contacts

Andrew McLean



andrew@inventus.media

+1 914 309 8221