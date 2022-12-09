Cellcrypt Achieves Approval for Use to Protect Classified US National Security Systems Data

Cellcrypt’s products are now eligible to be used within Commercial Solutions for Classified (CSfC) solutions for protecting classified US National Security Systems (NSS) data

WASHINGTON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Cellcrypt Inc., the pioneer & market leader in securing government mobile communications, today announced that the Cellcrypt Android Mobile Client v4 is eligible to be used as a Voice and Video over IP component and that the Cellcrypt Server is eligible to be used as an Enterprise Session Controller (aka SIP Server) in a CSfC solution.

‘The National Security Agency (NSA) Commercial Solutions for Classified (CSfC) Program enables commercial products to be used in layered solutions leveraging industry innovation in order to protect classified National Security Systems (NSS) data. This provides the ability to securely communicate based on commercial standards in a solution that can be fielded in months, not years.’ – https://www.nsa.gov/Resources/Commercial-Solutions-for-Classified-Program/Customer-Handbook/

The inclusion into the approved CSfC Components List follows Common Criteria certifications from the National Information Assurance Partnership (NIAP) for the Cellcrypt Android Client and the Cellcrypt Server, together with FIPS validation from the National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST) earlier this year.

About Cellcrypt

Cellcrypt is a certified secure communications solution that marries the highly secure, but easy-to-use features of Cellcrypt’s commercial products with its specialized government focussed products used for protecting classified Secret/Top Secret data.

A complete secure communications platform, Cellcrypt consists of server-side services and client-side applications that allow customers to own the backend infrastructure for complete control over their communications, including communications-related metadata.

Cellcrypt implements multi-layered encryption, using end-to-end CNSA (Commercial National Security Algorithm) suite cryptography with Post Quantum Protection through NIAP-validated cryptographic tunnels (TLS/SRTP).

Cellcrypt is designed to provide full assurance for data-in-transit and communications in ‘Zero-Trust’ environments which are assumed to have been proactively compromised, with new encryption keys generated for every call, message, or file transfer.

For more information about Cellcrypt, please visit www.cellcrypt.com

For more details on the NSA Commercial Solutions for Classified program, visit https://www.nsa.gov/Resources/Commercial-Solutions-for-Classified-Program/.

