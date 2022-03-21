Home Business Wire CellChorus Publishes Data Demonstrating the Importance of T Cell Immunity in SARS-CoV-2
Business Wire

CellChorus Publishes Data Demonstrating the Importance of T Cell Immunity in SARS-CoV-2

di Business Wire

HOUSTON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#covid–Scientists from CellChorus Inc., the leader in applying artificial intelligence to visually evaluate how thousands of individual cells perform over time, today announced the publication of a manuscript in BioTechniques demonstrating that cytotoxic T lymphocytes (CTLs) targeting a conserved SARS-CoV-2 spike epitope are efficient serial killers.

Commercial vaccines seek sterilizing immunity by generating neutralizing antibodies that can protect against viruses like SARS-CoV-2. The immunity, however, wanes over time. The ability of CTLs to efficiently kill target cells presenting conserved epitopes illustrates the power of T-cell mediated immunity and emphasizes the need to study cellular immune responses in the context of infection and vaccines.

The researchers applied Time-lapse Imaging Microscopy in Nanowell Grids (TIMING™) to simultaneously evaluate thousands of individual interactions between T cells and target cells bearing virally derived peptides. The artificial intelligence-powered TIMING™ platform revealed individual T cells that are capable of polyfunctionality based on killing, serial killing, and secretion of the cytokine interferon gamma (IFNγ). The manuscript is based on research completed by scientists at CellChorus and the University of Houston.

“The development and performance of COVID vaccines has been a great achievement,” said Daniel Meyer, CEO of CellChorus. “Unfortunately, while studying antibody response from vaccines and other immunity is relatively straightforward, evaluating T-cell mediated cellular immune responses has historically been much more challenging. These results demonstrate how dynamic single-cell analysis is a valuable approach for characterizing the complexity of the immune response.”

About CellChorus

CellChorus is the leader in applying artificial intelligence to visually evaluate how thousands of individual immune cells, such as T cells and NK cells, perform over time. The company applies Time lapse Imaging Microscopy in Nanowell Grids (TIMING™) with neural network-based artificial intelligence (AI) to identify cells and evaluate their activity, including how they move, activate, kill and survive. The patent-protected CellChorus platform can link TIMING data and insights with information from other analysis modalities such as single-cell RNA sequencing and flow cytometry to provide a comprehensive understanding of cellular function, state and phenotype for the life sciences industry. Please visit cellchorus.com for more information.

Contacts

Daniel Meyer

Chief Executive Officer

CellChorus Inc.

TIMING@cellchorus.com

Articoli correlati

Alloy Health Announces Medical Advisory Board Appointments

Business Wire Business Wire -
The New Women’s Health Company Addressing Mid-Life Teams Up with Roster of Internationally Recognized Doctors With customers across 43 States,...
Continua a leggere

Bargersville, IN to Become Certified Gigabit City

Business Wire Business Wire -
Metronet Has Begun Construction on Bargersville’s 100 Percent Fiber Optic Network BARGERSVILLE, Ind.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Metronet today announced the Town of Bargersville...
Continua a leggere

Elvie Further Expands Access To Its Innovative Technology With Retail Launch Of Elvie Stride Plus

Business Wire Business Wire -
Based on consumer demand, Elvie is bringing its newest innovation to retailers across the country NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Elvie, the revolutionary...
Continua a leggere

Se questo articolo ti è piaciuto e vuoi rimanere sempre informato sulle novità tecnologiche

iscriviti alla newsletter
© New Business Media Srl - Via Eritrea 21, 20157 Milano - Codice fiscale, Partita IVA e Iscrizione al Registro delle imprese di Milano: 08449540965.
Testata giornalistica registrata presso il Tribunale di Milano, nº 13602 del 15/12/2020.
css.php
ALTRE STORIE

Alloy Health Announces Medical Advisory Board Appointments

Business Wire