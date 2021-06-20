Home Business Wire Cell Phone Prime Day Deals 2021: Early iPhone, Galaxy, Google Pixel, OnePlus...
Cell Phone Prime Day Deals 2021: Early iPhone, Galaxy, Google Pixel, OnePlus & More Smartphone Sales Revealed by Deal Tomato

Save on phone deals at the Prime Day sale, together with all the top early Galaxy, iPhone, OnePlus & Google Pixel & unlocked smartphone discounts

BOSTON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Here’s our comparison of the top early cell phone deals for Prime Day, featuring sales on best-selling mobile smartphones like OnePlus, Google Pixel, Galaxy & iPhone. Access the best deals in the list below.

Best OnePlus & Android cell phone deals:

Best iPhone deals:

Best unlocked Samsung Galaxy deals:

Best unlocked Google Pixel deals:

Best unlocked iPhone deals:

More unlocked cell phone deals:

Best Samsung Galaxy deals:

Best Google Pixel deals:

In need of some more deals? Click here to access the entire selection of deals at Walmart’s Deals for Days sale (June 20 – 23) and click here to shop Amazon’s active and upcoming deals. Deal Tomato earns commissions from purchases made using the links provided.

Many of today’s smartphones are largely defined by their advanced camera features. The Samsung Galaxy S21, for instance, boasts a pro-grade camera system with support for 8K recording. Meanwhile, Apple’s flagship iPhone 12 Pro and Pro Max mobile devices feature LiDAR scanners for enhanced night mode shooting. Other Android smartphones like the OnePlus 9 and Google Pixel 5 also boast upgrades to the image quality taken by their cameras. On the OnePlus, you get an HDR option for video recording while the Pixel 5 anchors itself on the simplicity and reliability of its image optimization software. All devices are available from major telecoms while unlocked phones can be purchased from major retailers.

About Deal Tomato: Deal Tomato reports on popular sales events. As an Amazon Associate and affiliate Deal Tomato earns from qualifying purchases.

