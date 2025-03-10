Celigo Appoints George Mogannam as Chief Revenue Officer

Seasoned SaaS leader Joins Celigo to Scale Global Revenue Operations and Accelerate Growth in the iPaaS Market

REDWOOD CITY, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Celigo, the leading Integration Platform as a Service (iPaaS) provider, today announced that George Mogannam has joined the company as Chief Revenue Officer (CRO). In this role, Mogannam will be responsible for driving Celigo’s global revenue strategy, scaling sales and go-to-market teams, and expanding market share to support the company’s continued growth.

Mogannam brings over 25 years of experience in high-growth technology organizations, with a proven track record of building and leading successful sales, channel, and customer success teams. Prior to joining Celigo, Mogannam served in senior sales leadership roles at several notable SaaS companies such as Blue Jeans, Actiance, Avid Technology, Crossbeam Systems, and IBM, where he consistently drove revenue growth, developed strategic partnerships, and built top-performing teams.

“We are thrilled to welcome George to our executive team,” said Jan Arendtsz, CEO of Celigo. “His deep expertise in scaling revenue operations and his strong record of delivering exceptional results make him the ideal fit for Celigo expansion. As we continue to develop our platform and expand globally, George’s leadership will be instrumental in further establishing Celigo as the premier iPaaS solution for modern enterprises.”

In his new role at Celigo, Mogannam will be responsible for guiding the company’s global revenue strategy, scaling sales and go-to-market teams, developing new market opportunities, and enhancing the company’s position as a trusted integration partner. His extensive track record in revenue operations and customer-centric leadership will help Celigo continue its rapid expansion and enhance its position in the evolving iPaaS market.

“I am excited to join Celigo at such a pivotal time in the company’s evolution,” said George Mogannam, Chief Revenue Officer at Celigo. “Celigo’s platform is uniquely positioned to help businesses rapidly automate processes and streamline operations in today’s fast-paced digital environment. I look forward to working with our world-class team to accelerate Celigo’s growth and deliver unparalleled value to our customers around the globe.”

About Celigo

Celigo is an AI-driven integration and automation platform (iPaaS) on a mission to simplify how companies integrate, automate, and optimize processes. The Celigo platform uses AI and prebuilt integrations to keep mission-critical processes running smoothly, making it incomparably easier to maintain than other solutions. Loved by business users and developers alike, Celigo is a Visionary in the 2024 Gartner Magic Quadrant for iPaaS, the G2 iPaaS Leader, and a recognized leader in AI.

