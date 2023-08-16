Celero Commerce Enters Partnership with Nashville’s Iconic Bluebird Cafe

Nashville Fintech Becomes Popular Music Venue’s Preferred Payments Partner

NASHVILLE, Tenn.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#BluebirdCafe—Celero Commerce (“Celero”), a top ten U.S. non-bank payment processor, today announced an exciting new partnership with Nashville’s Bluebird Cafe. A revered music venue that has launched the music careers of many top stars, including Taylor Swift, Garth Brooks, and Faith Hill, The Bluebird Cafe is a true Nashville icon.

In addition to providing payment processing services for The Bluebird Cafe, Celero will also be the presenting sponsor of Bluebird on the Mountain, a six show concert series produced by at Vanderbilt University’s Dyer Observatory. The annual series, in its 20th year, occurs between May and October and features noted Bluebird songwriters. New this year, local small businesses or nonprofits will be joining Celero at each concert as a Community Feature to help build their awareness in the Nashville community. The list includes Abbie’s Safe Home, Turnip Green Creative Reuse, Strings for Hope, Pencil, Old Friends Senior Dog Sanctuary, and The Cookery.

“ Our mission is to deliver simple-to-use, bundled payments solutions that enable small to mid-sized businesses to compete and win in the marketplace,” said Celero founder and Chief Executive Officer Kevin Jones. “ We cannot think of a better way to fulfill this mission than by supporting local charities, singers, songwriters, and recording artists as our way of preserving and growing what is so special about Nashville. Partnering with The Bluebird is a dream come true for us.”

The Bluebird Cafe is a 90-seat songwriters club where more than 80,000 annual visitors witness up-and-coming songwriters hone their craft and listen to established recording artists tell the stories behind their hits. Over 20,000 music lovers attend Bluebird’s off-site events, such as Bluebird on the Mountain.

“ Celero Commerce and the Bluebird Cafe share a commitment of connection and service in our community, which is how we came to this idea for partnering with Bluebird on the Mountain,” said Erika Wollam-Nichols, General Manager and Chief Operating Officer of the Bluebird Cafe. “ We are excited to have Celero as our payments partner, but even more excited about the impact we can make in the community together.”

“ Like so many other businesses, we chose Nashville to begin our journey at Celero, and we couldn’t have made a better choice,” concluded Jones. “ You can build great technology in many places, but we wanted to be somewhere special where our team could thrive, grow, and enjoy a special, creative, and innovative community. The Bluebird Cafe is certainly one of the places that defines Music City’s greatness.”

About Celero Commerce

Headquartered in Nashville, Celero Commerce is a full-service, integrated electronic commerce solutions provider powered by leading-edge technology, strategic partnerships, and business intelligence. Celero offers small and medium-sized businesses payment processing services, business management software, and data intelligence, empowering them to drive growth and profitability. Visit https://www.celerocommerce.com/ to learn more.

About The Bluebird Cafe

Nashville’s Bluebird Cafe is a noted listening room where emerging songwriters hone their craft, and established hit-makers and recording artists tell the stories behind their hits. Now in its 41st year, this iconic venue hosts more than 80,000 visitors annually, with another 20,000 enjoying events like the Bluebird on the Mountain summer concert series at Vanderbilt University’s Dyer Observatory. For more information, visit https://bluebirdcafe.com/.

About Vanderbilt University

Vanderbilt University is a globally renowned research university located in Nashville, Tennessee. Ranked No. 13 among national universities, Vanderbilt offers an immersive living-learning undergraduate experience, with programs in the liberal arts and sciences, engineering, music, education, and human development. The university also is home to nationally and internationally recognized graduate schools of law, education, business, medicine, nursing and divinity, and offers robust graduate-degree programs across a range of academic disciplines. Vanderbilt is committed to inclusive excellence, drawing the world’s brightest students, faculty and distinguished visitors from across all cultural and socioeconomic backgrounds and provides a collaborative atmosphere of discovery that drives positive change in the world. Learn more at www.vanderbilt.edu.

About Vanderbilt University Dyer Observatory

Crowning one of Nashville’s tallest peaks, Vanderbilt University Dyer Observatory has pointed its telescopes to the sky since 1953. Its nine-acre hilltop, surrounded by Radnor Lake State Natural Area, provides visitors with a serene, park-like setting only eight miles south of downtown Nashville. Today, Dyer Observatory continues to inspire interest in astronomy and space science through programming including public viewing nights, lectures, school field trips, and summer camps. Dyer brings together art and science with events such as the Bluebird on the Mountain concert series plus collaborations with Nashville Opera and the Vanderbilt Blair School. In addition to its public outreach, Dyer Observatory provides rental opportunities for hosting events, making it one of the most unique venues in the area. dyer.vanderbilt.edu

