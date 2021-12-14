Celero Commerce Acquires Everest Payment Solutions

NASHVILLE, Tenn.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#CeleroCommerce—Celero Commerce (“Celero”) today announced the acquisition of Everest Payment Solutions (“Everest”) a national provider of payment processing services.

With the addition of Florida-based Everest, Celero, a top ten non-bank payment processor in the United States, will serve over 45,000 merchants processing more than $18 billion in annual card volume.

“We are excited to join the Celero Commerce family,” said Marty Friend, President, and co-founder of Everest. “We share Celero’s high-tech, high-touch approach to the industry. We built Everest on a similar philosophy—to provide merchants high quality electronic payments solutions and white glove support. The addition of Celero’s technology and business management solutions will empower our team to best serve our community business owners.”

“The Everest team deploys bundled technology solutions in the local communities it serves to help these businesses achieve sustainable growth,” said Kevin Jones, founder, and CEO of Celero Commerce. “Their approach and culture align with our commitment to the SMB space, providing entrepreneurs with the technology and support needed to compete and win. We are excited to welcome the Everest team to Celero and continue to serve community-based businesses.”

Headquartered in Nashville, Celero Commerce is a full-service, integrated electronic commerce solutions provider powered by leading edge technology, strategic partnerships, and business intelligence. Celero offers payment processing services, business management software, and data intelligence to small and medium-sized businesses, empowering them to drive growth and profitability.

