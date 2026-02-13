Celebrating in the Sky: China Eastern Airlines to Offer Free In-Flight Wi-Fi as Part of Chinese New Year Connectivity Upgrade

SHANGHAI--(BUSINESS WIRE)--As Chinese communities around the world gear up to celebrate the Chinese New Year, China Eastern Airlines (CEA) has launched a special in-flight Wi-Fi upgrade for the Chinese New Year's Eve, offering passengers an immersive, real-time celebration experience at cruising altitude.

From 12:00 noon on Feb. 16 (Chinese New Year's Eve), Beijing Time, to 1:00 a.m. the following day, all widebody flights operated by CEA and Shanghai Airlines will offer complimentary high-speed in-flight Wi-Fi. Passengers can share festive moments in real time, stream Spring Festival galas, and celebrate the Chinese New Year alongside friends and family on the ground.

On Chinese New Year's Eve, nearly 200 widebody flights operated by CEA will connect 29 countries and regions across five continents, serving close to 50,000 passengers.

Starting at 1:00 a.m. on Feb. 17, the first day of the first month in the traditional Chinese calendar, passengers in all cabins on widebody flights between the Chinese mainland and Australia, New Zealand, 10 Southeast Asian countries—including Singapore, Malaysia, and Thailand—as well as China's Hong Kong, Macao and Taiwan, will be able to enjoy complimentary in-flight Wi‑Fi.

Recognized as a UNESCO Intangible Cultural Heritage, Chinese New Year serves as a bridge connecting people across the world.

With this comprehensive Wi-Fi upgrade, CEA aims to leverage technology to enhance passengers' travel experience during the holiday season, offering safer, more enjoyable and better-connected journeys and sharing the joy of the Chinese New Year with people around the globe, according to the airline.

China Eastern Airlines

http://www.ceair.com/

fangying

00862122331470

fangying@ceair.com