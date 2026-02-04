CDW Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend of $0.630 Per Share

Reinforces Ongoing Commitment to Delivering Value to Stockholders

VERNON HILLS, Ill.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--CDW Corporation (Nasdaq: CDW) announced today that its Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.630 per common share will be paid on March 10, 2026 to all stockholders of record as of the close of business on February 25, 2026.

“Dividends represent an important component of our capital allocation priorities, along with share repurchases, strategic M&A and managing our capital structure," said Albert J. Miralles, chief financial officer, CDW. "Since our IPO in June 2013, our dividend has increased nearly fifteen-fold, with twelve consecutive years of increases, and we have returned approximately $8.1 billion to stockholders through share repurchases and dividends. Our capital allocation strategy has enabled us to deliver value to our stockholders, just as we have delivered value to our customers and partners for 40 years.”

Future dividends and share repurchase authorizations will be subject to approval by CDW's Board of Directors. Share repurchases under the program will be made from time to time in private transactions, open market purchases or other transactions as permitted by securities laws and other legal requirements. The timing and amounts of any purchases will be based on market conditions and other factors including but not limited to price, regulatory requirements and capital availability. The program does not require the purchase of any minimum dollar amount or number of shares and the program may be modified, suspended or discontinued at any time. As of December 31, 2025, the Company has approximately $685 million remaining under the program.

About CDW

CDW Corporation (Nasdaq: CDW) is a leading multi-brand provider of information technology solutions to business, government, education, and healthcare customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. A Fortune 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Index, CDW helps its customers navigate an increasingly complex IT market and maximize return on their technology investments. For more information about CDW, please visit www.CDW.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Statements in this release that are not statements of historical fact are forward-looking statements within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including without limitation statements regarding the future dividends, share repurchases, earnings growth, capital allocation, leverage ratio, and other strategic plans of CDW. These forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results or events to differ materially from those described in such statements. Although CDW believes that its plans, intentions, and other expectations reflected in or suggested by such forward-looking statements are reasonable, it can give no assurance that it will achieve those plans, intentions, or expectations. Reference is made to a more complete discussion of forward-looking statements and applicable risks contained under the captions "Forward-Looking Statements" and "Risk Factors" in CDW's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2024 and subsequent filings with the SEC. CDW undertakes no obligation to update or revise any of its forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as otherwise required by law.

CDWPR-FI

Investor Inquiries

Steven O’Brien

Senior Vice President, Investor Relations

(847) 968-0238

investorrelations@cdw.com

Media Inquiries

Sara Granack

Vice President, Corporate Communications

(847) 419-7411

mediarelations@cdw.com