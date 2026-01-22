CDK Launches Built-in Customer Data Platform at NADA 2026 to Transform Automotive Retail Experiences

AUSTIN, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#CDK--CDK, the leading automotive retail software provider, today announced the launch of its Customer Data Platform (CDP) that unifies fragmented customer information and delivers real-time, actionable insights across the dealership. Powered by the industry’s largest dataset, the Built-In CDP enriches consumer information across the CDK Dealership Xperience (DXP), enabling dealers to utilize clean, trusted customer data without adding new systems, logins, or operational complexity.

Dealers often struggle to know about their customers due to outdated, incomplete, and siloed customer information spread across CRM, DMS, service, parts, and third-party systems—resulting in missed revenue opportunities and inefficient marketing spend. The Built-In CDP addresses this challenge by collecting, unifying, and managing data from multiple sources across a dealership into a single, comprehensive customer profile that is immediately accessible within existing workflows, leveraging the value of their customer base.

“Dirty, disconnected data has long been one of the biggest obstacles to delivering meaningful customer engagement and targeting high value opportunities,” said Sanjay Almeida, chief product officer at CDK. “Our Built-In CDP solution transforms fragmented data into a single trusted customer profile, enriched with AI and automation. With this new CDK-powered unified customer profile, dealers can deliver highly personalized customer experiences, improve close rates, maximize their marketing investments, and strengthen customer loyalty.”

Seamless CDP Integration for Dealer Efficiency

Unlike traditional standalone CDPs that operate outside dealership systems, the Built-In CDP is embedded directly into the DXP solution which includes Foundations, Modern Retail, Fixed Operations, and Intelligence. This native integration enables real-time insights to surface naturally within sales, service, marketing operations, and analytics.

By unifying data from across departments and activating it with embedded AI and automation, the Built-In CDP helps dealership teams work more efficiently while delivering accurate and timely customer engagement.

Built-In CDP capabilities include:

Customer Insights and Predictive Lifetime Value : Provides a 360-degree view of transactions and behaviors across sales, service, and parts—helping dealerships deliver more value to lower-engagement audiences while deepening long-term relationships with their highest-value customers.

Provides a 360-degree view of transactions and behaviors across sales, service, and parts—helping dealerships deliver more value to lower-engagement audiences while deepening long-term relationships with their highest-value customers. Sales and Service Metrics: Generates key dealership performance indicators—from lease loyalty, customers beyond their deal term, and end-of-term lease and finance term maturities. Service benchmarks include months between ROs, warranty-pay, and the volume of service-only customers.

Generates key dealership performance indicators—from lease loyalty, customers beyond their deal term, and end-of-term lease and finance term maturities. Service benchmarks include months between ROs, warranty-pay, and the volume of service-only customers. Unified Customer Profiles: A clean, comprehensive view of each customer that stitches together real-time data for a consistent and trusted view of each customer, household, and vehicle.

A clean, comprehensive view of each customer that stitches together real-time data for a consistent and trusted view of each customer, household, and vehicle. AI Summary: AI-powered insights embedded into workflows that surface the most relevant information to better understand a customer at-a-glance for better context and relevancy.

AI-powered insights embedded into workflows that surface the most relevant information to better understand a customer at-a-glance for better context and relevancy. Manage Records: A consolidated display of all customer records and household members to manage customer records more easily, reduce duplicate records, and prevent future duplication.

Driving Measurable Dealer Outcomes

By eliminating manual data management and reducing reliance on outdated lead information, the Built-In CDP helps dealers gain a full picture of their customers, streamlining marketing, sales, and service efforts, enabling cleaner targeting, better attribution, and improved returns on their investments.

As part of the CDP strategy, CDK will offer an Enterprise Customer Data Platform that combines CDK-enriched data with dealer-owned and third-party data. This solution will support advanced segmentation, marketing automation, and deeper behavioral analytics for more sophisticated, data-driven marketing strategies. The Built-In CDP will be formally introduced during the NADA Show 2026, Feb. 3–6, at CDK Booths #3701W and #3600W. Dealers will experience live demos of the built-in CDP features and learn how the Enterprise CDP expands advanced data-driven capabilities.

