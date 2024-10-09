CDK Hosts Fourth Annual CDK CONNECT on Oct. 22

Virtual conference to discuss industry trends and latest innovations within the CDK Dealership Xperience

AUSTIN, Texas–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#CDK—CDK, the leading automotive retail software provider, will host its fourth annual CDK CONNECT on Tuesday, Oct. 22 at 11 a.m. CT. The virtual event will welcome dealers, OEMs and software development partners to hear fresh perspectives on how automotive retail continues to adapt to industry trends and what dealers can do to strengthen revenue.





In a brief 60 minutes, the event will kick off with a keynote address from CDK President and Chief Executive Officer Brian MacDonald, Chief Product Officer Sanjay Almeida and Chief Marketing Officer Barb Edson followed by interactive breakout sessions that dive deeper into the latest enhancements to the CDK Dealership Xperience, an open and integrated platform that unifies workflows at the dealership into a single experience, and how dealers can help improve their retail operations.

“Our industry partners have consistently looked to CDK to pave the way for innovation, and over the years, we have continuously delivered on our commitment to provide a unified platform that simplifies workflows, streamlines data, and provides a flexible experience for dealers and consumers,” said MacDonald. “This year at CDK CONNECT, we look forward to showing off our latest innovations and how they are helping dealers—and our industry at large—lead the way forward.”

Attendees will discover new integrations and innovations within the Dealership Xperience, including:

CDK AI Virtual Assistant (AIVA) for the Fixed Operations and Modern Retail Suites

CDK CRM AI Equity Mining solutions

AI Equity Mining solutions New Dealer Vehicle Inventory solutions

Continuous innovation of CDK Unify with 130,000 daily users

CDK CONNECT will also introduce a new CDK-embedded payments solution that offers seamless payment processing and continuity of business operations and will showcase the industry’s first comprehensive role-based product certification program through CDK University.

Following the keynote, guests are invited to select from nine virtual breakout sessions hosted by CDK automotive retail experts and industry partners on the following topics:

Revolutionizing the Front Office: The Power of the Modern Retail Experience

Redefine Excellence by Leveraging New Technologies for Fixed Operations Success

Transform the Dealership Accounting Experience

Experience Growth With a Trusted and Unified Platform

Managing the Connections That Allow You To Do Business

Turning Data into Insights – Strategic Approach for Analytics and Integration

Accessing the Right Data at the Right Time With Fortellis

Investing in Your Success – CDK Customer Services

Truck Talk – Connect With the CDK Heavy Truck Team

All sessions will be also available to view on-demand after the event. For more information on CDK CONNECT including registrations, visit CDK.com/connect.

About CDK Global, Inc.

CDK Global is a leading provider of cloud-based software to dealerships and Original Equipment Manufacturers (“OEMs”) across automotive and related industries. The Company’s cloud-based, software as a service (“SaaS”) platform enables dealerships to manage their end-to-end business operations including the acquisition, sale, financing, insuring, repair, and maintenance of vehicles. By automating and streamlining critical workflows, the integrated platform of modern solutions enables dealers to sell and service more vehicles by creating simple and convenient experiences for customers and improves their financial and operational performance.

