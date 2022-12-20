CDK Global Integrates Ford and Lincoln Vehicle Build Data Into Advanced Vehicle Lookup API

API offers enhanced visibility of VIN data and accurate MSRP powered by CDK Neuron

HOFFMAN ESTATES, Ill. & DEARBORN, Mich.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#CDKGlobal—CDK Global Inc., a leading automotive retail software provider, today announced a collaboration with Ford Motor Company to integrate vehicle build data for Ford and Lincoln vehicles with CDK Global’s Neuron Advanced Vehicle Lookup Application Programming Interface (API). Incorporating OEM data helps ensure that information in the API on Ford and Lincoln vehicles is accurate, further enabling a simplified retail experience for consumers.

“Consumers are increasingly demanding simple, convenient and transparent vehicle-buying experiences, which requires streamlined access to complete and accurate vehicle availability, pricing packages, features and options,” said Mahesh Shah, chief product and technology officer, CDK Global. “The CDK Neuron Advanced Vehicle Lookup API leverages vehicle build data directly from the manufacturer and helps ensure those involved in the sales and service processes have the most accurate information possible to help create a seamless, transparent consumer experience.”

Manufacturer build data includes VIN-specific data—such as vehicle descriptions, additional features and MSRP value—to expedite valuation workflows and optimize marketing efforts. Integrating this data with the CDK Neuron Advanced Vehicle Lookup API helps to lay a foundation of trust and transparency for an enhanced sales or service experience for consumers at multiple touchpoints, including loan submissions, online vehicle listings, and insurance appraisals.

About Ford Motor Company

Ford Motor Company (NYSE: F) is a global company based in Dearborn, Michigan, that is committed to helping build a better world, where every person is free to move and pursue their dreams. The company’s Ford+ plan for growth and value creation combines existing strengths, new capabilities, and always-on relationships with customers to enrich experiences for and deepen the loyalty of those customers. Ford designs, manufactures, markets and services a full line of connected, increasingly electrified passenger and commercial vehicles: Ford trucks, utility vehicles, vans and cars, and Lincoln luxury vehicles. The company is pursuing leadership positions in electrification, connected vehicle services and mobility solutions, including self-driving technology, and provides financial services through Ford Motor Credit Company. Ford employs about 184,000 people worldwide. More information about the company, its products and Ford Motor Credit Company is available at corporate.ford.com.

About CDK Global, Inc.

CDK Global is a leading provider of cloud-based software to dealerships and Original Equipment Manufacturers (“OEMs”) across automotive and related industries. The Company’s cloud-based, software as a service (“SaaS”) platform enables dealerships to manage their end-to-end business operations including the acquisition, sale, financing, insuring, repair, and maintenance of vehicles. By automating and streamlining critical workflows, the integrated platform of modern solutions enables dealers to sell and service more vehicles by creating simple and convenient experiences for customers and improves their financial and operational performance.

