CDI Welcomes Laurent Dionot to Spearhead Sales in Philadelphia Market

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Computer Design & Integration LLC (CDI) announced today the addition of Laurent Dionot as Senior Account Executive, tasked with taking CDI’s world class digital portfolio to the Philadelphia market. He will be responsible for revenue growth, geographic expansion, marketing initiatives and delivering added value to clients and partners in a focal market for the company.

With over 12 years of industry experience supporting clients so they may achieve successful business outcomes, Dionot now brings senior acumen to the Philly metro area in his role with CDI. Dionot will cover a comprehensive set of CDI-driven solutions including Cloud & Managed Services, Traditional Core Infrastructure, Digital Solutions, and Security to support Philly metro businesses’ Digital Transformation efforts. These core disciplines are complimented with CDI’s Hybrid Cloud Automation Framework, Zero Touch Operations, Enterprise Workflow Management, and Data Governance capabilities.

“I’m thrilled to be joining a company with a reputation for excellence, is experiencing tremendous growth, and is showing leadership in all areas of its technology portfolio,” stated Dionot. “I look forward to expanding the CDI footprint within the Philadelphia area and am excited to be part of such an impressive team of tech professionals.”

Dionot comes to CDI from Salesforce, where he supported Enterprise organizations in their adoption of digital solutions with a primary focus on driving an updated employee and customer experience. Prior to that, he spent 8 years with Dell Technologies (formerly Dell/EMC, EMC), helping his clients navigate the software-defined, multi-cloud data center. Dionot brings a high level of professionalism and trust to his customers as demonstrated by his success in the technology space over the last decade. He is a proud graduate of Saint Joseph’s University with a B.S in Business Management.

“Laurent brings a tremendous amount of experience and a proven history of successfully helping clients achieve their goals related to all aspects of technology” said Jason Kalvesmaki, Executive Vice President of Sales at CDI. “We are excited to welcome him to the CDI team as we continue our aggressive growth both in geography and also organizationally as we add top industry talent that exhibit a strong ‘client-first’ mindset.”

About Computer Design & Integration LLC (CDI LLC):

CDI LLC was founded in 1995, with corporate headquarters in New York City, as well as office locations in Teterboro, N.J., Philadelphia, Atlanta and Boston. The firm has been recognized as one of the nation’s top 500 IT solution providers offering clients and businesses of all sizes the most up-to-date hybrid IT technology solutions that solve today’s most complex business challenges. CDI LLC continually focuses on achieving client satisfaction by developing and implementing comprehensive and innovative technology solutions that enhance day-to-day business workflow processes. As one of the largest solution providers, CDI LLC combines the required experience, exceptional talent, quality assurance and stability that its clients strive to achieve.

