CDI Honored With 2022 Dell Technologies Titanium Black Status

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Leading Hybrid IT Integrator, CDI (Computer Design & Integration LLC), today announced it has been awarded Dell Technologies Partner Program Titanium Black status in 2022. This status recognizes Dell Technologies’ most strategic partners – those best equipped for today’s data-centric, multi-cloud world and to support their customers in their digital transformation journey.

“This is truly an amazing accomplishment for the team at CDI,” said Rich Falcone, CEO and President, CDI. “We can’t thank our friends at Dell Technologies enough for recognizing our commitment to our customers and naming us as one of the select few partners around the world to hold such a title. The first-class treatment from Dell and our growing relationship with their team have been influential in our successes.

Titanium Black status proves our steadfast commitment to a client-first culture at CDI. For our clients, this is further proof of our unrivaled resources and abilities with Dell Technologies.”

“Our partners are foundational to our success. Together, we provide the expertise and technology our customers need to thrive in an ever-changing landscape, while delivering positive impact to our communities, said Rola Dagher, global channel chief, Dell Technologies. “Titanium Black status recognizes exceptional commitment to delivering cutting-edge, customer-centric solutions. I am so proud to welcome CDI to this elite group.”

CDI has emerged as the top-tier IT systems integrator across the East Coast, with offices located from Boston down to Tampa Bay, and internationally. The organization utilizes next-generation solutions and strategic partnerships to fulfill their “client-first” promise. CDI’s total depth and breadth of solutions offerings range the entire spectrum, from Hybrid Cloud Infrastructure, to DevOps, Intelligent Operations, Security, and their flourishing Digital practice. CDI offers their clients the ability to develop, implement, and maintain all their IT needs under one roof.

CDI has been proud to partner with Dell Technologies for more than 20 years, establishing a Titanium Partner tier in 2017.

About Computer Design & Integration LLC (CDI LLC):

CDI LLC was founded in 1995, with corporate headquarters in New York City, and office locations in Teterboro, N.J., Atlanta, Annapolis, Philadelphia, Boston, Virginia, and the UK. The firm has been recognized as one of the top IT solution providers in the world, offering clients and businesses of all sizes the most up-to-date hybrid IT technology solutions. CDI continually focuses on achieving client satisfaction by developing and implementing digital solutions that enhance day-to-day workflow processes, and combines the required experience, exceptional talent, quality assurance and stability needed to solve today’s most complex business challenges.

