CDI Announces Unprecedented Growth, Executive Leadership Growth

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Following a year of immense growth, leading hybrid IT systems integrator, CDI (Computer Design & Integration, LLC.), has announced changes to their executive leadership.

In 2021, CDI saw organic growth of over 35% in bookings across all enterprises. Total bookings grew to over $800 million as the organization seamlessly integrated five new acquisitions and is underway in the integration process of recently acquired Candoris and Clearpath Solutions Group. With their catalog of solution capabilities growing and overall workforce more than doubling in size, CEO and President Rich Falcone, alongside CDI Leadership, planned an executive realignment that enables leadership to focus on key business areas while scaling the organization.

“2021 was an amazing year for CDI and our clients,” said Falcone. “We are truly one-of-a kind in that we have added top talent to an organization already deep with industry leaders, and simultaneously increased our offerings. Our clients will see immense benefits from the total scope of solutions we can provide – something our competitors just simply can’t match.”

As they continue to build toward the future, CDI has made additional changes to their leadership team, elevating multiple positions.

Vince Collado has been appointed Chief Operating Officer and will now focus his efforts on unifying the overall strategy, vision, and execution for CDI. Over the past two years, CDI Digital has likewise seen tremendous growth. Thanks to the leadership of Mr. Collado, the Digital team, along with its cornerstone ServiceNow practice, currently has more employees than all of CDI had 10 years ago.

Sam Shrefler has been appointed as the new EVP of Digital Services and will assume responsibility for the digital services tower. Mr. Shrefler was most recently the Chief Technology Officer for Candoris, where he managed Professional Services, Managed Services, and Software Engineering. Candoris’ software engineering team brings additive capabilities to the growing Digital Services division of CDI, including new specializations in Salesforce consulting and modern cloud native application deployment.

Alyssa Hall has been appointed Chief Marketing Officer, the first in CDI’s history. In her six years leading the marketing department at CDI, Ms. Hall built a team of two into a team of 14 and has gone from managing five vendor partnerships to over 200. Through her leadership and execution, CDI’s world-class events have become known as a “can’t-miss” throughout the industry and have led to key partnerships with CDI’s top clients. Previously serving as the Vice President of Marketing and Business Development, she will continue building on CDI’s world-class marketing department with an increased focus in global branding and partner relationships.

Brian Jones has been appointed Chief Strategy Officer and Chief Administrative Officer. Joining the CDI team in 2020, he most recently served as the Chief Operating Officer. In his new capacity, Mr. Jones will focus on CDI’s continued strategic expansion and lead all corporate development initiatives, including the sourcing and execution of acquisitions, while continuing to develop and scale the HR, Legal and Compliance functions as CDI enters its next phase of growth.

Since joining CDI, Mr. Jones has been pivotal in driving the maturation of multiple corporate operations including elements of Finance, HR, and Legal, thereby transforming CDI into a world-class organization. In addition, he has been principally involved in the execution of CDI’s rapid acquisition history to date, drawing on his deep experience from his nearly 20-year investment banking career.

Jason Kalvesmaki has been appointed Chief Revenue Officer and will take full control of the CDI Managed Services, Digital, and Security Sales teams. Mr. Kalvesmaki has been with CDI for over 10 years ascending from a Senior Account Executive in 2012 to, most recently, the position of Executive Vice President of Core Sales. He has been instrumental in the development of CDI’s enterprise go-to-market strategy, and the overall development and growth of the core sales team. This move will unite all global CDI revenue under one tower and support the growing sales organization. Kalvesmaki will also provide a bridge for the technical and sales teams, key to the unity of CDI.

About Computer Design & Integration LLC (CDI LLC):

CDI LLC was founded in 1995, with corporate headquarters in New York City, and office locations in Teterboro, N.J., Atlanta, Annapolis, Philadelphia, Boston, Virginia, and the UK. The firm has been recognized as one of the top IT solution providers in the world, offering clients and businesses of all sizes the most up-to-date hybrid IT technology solutions. CDI continually focuses on achieving client satisfaction by developing and implementing digital solutions that enhance day-to-day workflow processes, and combines the required experience, exceptional talent, quality assurance and stability needed to solve today’s most complex business challenges.

