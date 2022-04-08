CDI Adds Russell Pope as CTO, Modern Applications

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Computer Design & Integration LLC (CDI) announced today the addition of Russell Pope as Chief Technology Officer, Modern Applications. Mr. Pope joins CDI following an incredibly successful tenure with Kovarus (an AHEAD Company) as their Vice President, Cloud and Field CTO.

Born on Hill Air Force Base in Utah, Mr. Pope eventually settled down outside of New Orleans and leaned into his love for technology. Always a hobbyist, building and tinkering with tech, Mr. Pope went on to fulltime IT work at an early age and never looked back. Starting as a systems engineer and working multiple roles in systems architecture, support services, and systems administration, he eventually became a VMware Certified Professional (VCP) and took a new position with Silicon Valley based 4Base Technology where he went on to earn his VMware Certified Design Expert (VCDX) certification. After rising to the position of Principal Architect, he joined Kovarus where he built up the emerging technology consulting practices.

“I am so grateful for the opportunities I have had over my career,” said Pope. “You learn that there is more to technology than technology. It’s about the people and how they interact with the system, and how those systems interact with other business systems.

CDI has done an amazing job of bringing together the right people with the right tools and making it work. We can take the world by storm when it comes to what a modern system integrator should be. We understand the human element and can build the roadmap you need to execute a modern digital strategy, taking our expertise and experiences to help you apply modern technologies to be more impactful. Once we’ve got that core foundation built, we can start focusing on modernizing your application portfolio and help you gain a competitive advantage. It’s not just about speed and agility anymore, it’s really starting to be about customer experience and for us that starts with the developer experience.”

Mr. Pope will work under Will Huber, Chief Technology Officer, in CDI’s Office of the CTO. He will be responsible for the overall strategy and development of CDI’s Modern Applications solution portfolio.

“I have known Russell for many years, and I am beyond excited to have him join the CDI team,” said Huber. “His resume and accomplishments speak for themselves, and he will no doubt help CDI accelerate the execution of our strategy as we continue to build capabilities that will help our customers modernize their applications and improve the developer experience.”

CDI LLC was founded in 1995, with corporate headquarters in New York City, and office locations in Florida, Georgia, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Ireland, and the UK. The firm is known as one of the premier IT solution providers in the world, offering clients and businesses of all sizes best-of-breed hybrid IT solutions. CDI continually focuses on achieving client satisfaction by developing and implementing digital solutions that enhance day-to-day workflow processes, and combines the required experience, exceptional talent, quality assurance and stability needed to solve today’s most complex business challenges.

For more information, visit cdillc.com or call 1-877-216-0133.

