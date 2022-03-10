CData Software Introduces Connect Cloud to Provide Innovative Real-Time Data Access

The platform enables unified, universal connection to any application or data source with live access to data in the cloud.

CHAPEL HILL, N.C.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–CData Software, a premier provider of data connectivity and integration solutions, today introduced CData Connect Cloud, a new offering that provides real-time data access and unified connection to cloud applications when and where businesses need it the most.

Nine-in-ten organizations will embrace a cloud-first strategy by 2025, according to Gartner research, which estimates more than 95% of new digital workloads will be deployed on cloud-native platforms.

CData is powering the next generation of data-driven business by enabling organizations to simplify data connectivity, eliminate data silos, and break down barriers to business insights. Modern organizations need democratized access to their data in real-time, not a complex bulk data movement solution that stores hard-to-access, stale data. CData Connect Cloud is the industry’s first consolidated cloud data connectivity platform, providing a centralized location for managing various integration points and connections to real-time data from a broad ecosystem of data sources.

“Organizations rely on the cloud more than ever before, but crucial data sources remain cut off and disconnected, holding businesses back from realizing their full potential,” said Amit Sharma, CEO and founder of CData. “By putting data into the hands of businesses on their terms, CData Connect Cloud opens the cloud up to a world of new possibilities — empowering organizations to adapt and change as quickly as their data does.”

CData Connect Cloud — which connects to more than 250 cloud applications, databases, APIs and services — allows organizations to quickly move and integrate data across the cloud with no coding, installation or special skills required. Rather than moving or copying data, Connect Cloud grants access to real-time data in its current state and location.

CData Connect Cloud gives citizen data integrators and data engineers the freedom of real-time connectivity and the ability to use their tools of choice, removing dependence on IT, advanced programming skills and other complex data movement processes. The platform, which features single-sign-on, user-level permissions for simplified IT governance, and an easy-to-use dashboard, transforms data into a simple, standardized language that any reporting tool, analytics dashboard or spreadsheet can understand.

“Before implementing Connect Cloud, our company’s database lacked connection with Google Data Studio; it was taking multiple people and multiple days just to complete a weekly report,” said Ali Moran, Data Analyst at MyCoach Sport, a health and fitness app that connects athletes with trainers. “CData Connect Cloud took away that complexity and provided seamless connection between platforms — saving us time, money and people-power in our day-to-day operations. ”

With Connect Cloud, organizations can supercharge business intelligence (BI), analytics reporting and other business initiatives. That can include sales dashboards and marketing analytics that update and inform teams in real-time; data sharing solutions that unify SaaS applications for the accounting department or simplify compliance requirements in highly regulated industries like health insurance, telecom and banking; and enhanced BI and reporting tools that allow C-Suite leaders to analyze data from hundreds of sources to make informed and impactful business decisions..

The new offering follows CData’s recent $140 million Series B funding round led by Updata Partners, which has enabled the company to accelerate cloud connectivity solutions and to invest in continued growth. In February 2022, CData expanded its leadership team with the appointment of Manish Patel as Chief Product Officer and Steven Close as Chief Information Security Officer.

About CData

CData Software (www.cdata.com), is a leading provider of data access and connectivity solutions specializing in the development of standard drivers and data access technologies for real-time access to online or on-premise applications, databases, and web APIs. You can reach the company via email at info@cdata.com, online at www.cdata.com, or by calling US: (800) 235-7250 or International: (919) 928-5214.

Contacts

Erin McDermott



Walker Sands for CData



cdata-pr@walkersands.com

(800) 235-7250