CData Software Acquires Data Virtuality to Modernize Data Virtualization for the Enterprise

Data Virtuality brings enterprise data virtualization capabilities to CData, delivering highly-performant access to live data at any scale

CHAPEL HILL, N.C.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–CData Software, a leading provider of data connectivity solutions, today announced the acquisition of Data Virtuality, a global provider of data integration and management solutions. This will enable CData’s enterprise customers to tackle large-scale data virtualization initiatives with a modern, cloud-native platform designed to handle the most complex use cases requiring democratized access to live data.





CData’s acquisition of Data Virtuality marks a new era for the company by providing customers with powerful, centralized data integration platforms that solve for the most pervasive data management challenges today. CData is the only data management vendor to bring a bi-modal integration stack to market, allowing customers to leverage both data replication and live data access within one common connectivity platform. Now, Data Virtuality expands CData’s ability to support organizations with an enterprise-grade data virtualization platform that solves for organization-wide access to live data.

“The acquisition of Data Virtuality complements our existing live connectivity products with an enterprise-ready data virtualization platform, and we are thrilled to welcome them to our team,” said Amit Sharma, CEO and co-founder of CData. “Bringing Data Virtuality into the fold of our product portfolio, we can now offer organizations a complete set of replication and live access tools that work across on-premises, cloud, or hybrid tech stacks. CData is uniquely positioned to accelerate data virtualization initiatives for companies at every stage of their journey, and we’re excited for the future.”

Data Virtuality delivers live connectivity for direct system-to-system data access without relocation, as well as data virtualization solutions for a unified, governed semantic layer. It readily compliments and extends CData’s existing Drivers products, which provides point-to-point system connectivity, and Connect Cloud, which solves for multi-point connectivity across cloud applications.

Headquartered in Germany with offices in the US, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa (EMEA), Data Virtuality’s customers include global enterprise brands like BSH Hausgeräte, New York University (NYU), Crédit Agricole, and PartnerRe. Enhancing CData’s product suite, which provides solutions to organizations including Fortune 500, Global 2000 companies, and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs), this expansion underscores the company’s growing relevance to enterprise businesses. With this acquisition, CData is well-positioned to accelerate its rapid growth, positioning its solutions upstream to better align with the needs of enterprise-level clients.

“Data Virtuality is proud to share CData’s commitment to empowering businesses to unleash and maximize the full potential of their data,” said Dr. Nick Golovin, founder and CEO of Data Virtuality. “Together, our global scale and market-leading technology provide a tremendous opportunity to more flexibly meet business requirements. By abstracting away technical complexity with our newly combined technology offerings, we support data democratization, enabling more people within businesses to efficiently work with data.”

Learn more on what’s next for CData and Data Virtuality by joining a webinar with Sharma and Golovin on April 25. Register at https://www.cdata.com/lp/cdata-data-virtuality/.

About Data Virtuality

Data Virtuality GmbH develops and distributes data integration solutions, which enable companies to simplify data accessibility and usability for faster time-to-insights. The solution is revolutionizing the technological concept of data virtualization by generating a logical data warehouse experience that can be built on top of existing and in new data landscapes. With our expertise in supporting global enterprise companies including BSH Hausgeräte, New York University (NYU), Crédit Agricole, and PartnerRe, Data Virtuality addresses the intricate data integration and management challenges faced by large organizations. With more than 200 pre-built connectors, Data Virtuality assists companies to enable modern data architectures including hybrid- and multi-cloud, data fabric, and data mesh.

About CData Software

CData Software is a leading provider of data access and connectivity solutions. Our self-service data products and connectivity solutions provide universal access to live data from hundreds of popular on-premises and cloud applications. Millions of users worldwide, including Salesforce, Office Depot, and Holiday Inn, rely on CData to enable advanced analytics, boost cloud adoption, and create a more connected business. Consumable by any user, accessible within any application, and built for all enterprises, CData is redefining data-driven business. Learn more at www.cdata.com, or reach a representative via email at info@cdata.com.

