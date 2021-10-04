Home Business Wire CCT Research Announces Participation and Local Enrollment in Late-Stage Global Study of...
Business Wire

CCT Research Announces Participation and Local Enrollment in Late-Stage Global Study of Respiratory Syncytial Virus (RSV) Vaccine Candidate in Older Adults

di Business Wire

Potential participants in the Omaha and Phoenix area can visit www.cctresearch.com to learn more about local enrollment criteria

OMAHA, Neb. & PHOENIX–(BUSINESS WIRE)–CCT Research announced today plans to operate as a study site for, and begin enrolling participants into, the global Phase 3 RENOIR (RSV vaccine Efficacy study in older adults Immunized against RSV disease) in the Omaha and Phoenix markets. The study is designed to assess the efficacy, safety, and immunogenicity, of a single dose of its respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) prefusion F subunit vaccine (RSVpreF) in adults ages 60 years or older. CCT Research is one of the clinical investigational sites around the world that will collectively enroll approximately 30,000 participants.

“RSV is a highly contagious and pervasive cause of acute respiratory illness with no vaccine available to prevent it,” said Jennifer Kocour, CCT’s Chief Operating Officer. “There is a clear and urgent global need to develop a safe and effective vaccine as a preventative option to reduce the incidence and severity of RSV infections, and we are thrilled that our team will be aiding in the development of this promising vaccine for older adults.”

About the Phase 3 Trial

The Phase 3 RENOIR trial of RSVpreF is a global, randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled study that expects to enroll approximately 30,000 participants aged 60 years or older. The primary objectives of the study will assess safety and efficacy of RSVpreF for the prevention of moderate to severe lower respiratory tract illness (msLRTI-RSV) during the first RSV season.

RSV is a seasonal illness that commonly starts in the fall months, peaking in the winter when colds and other respiratory illnesses are more common.

People interested in participating in the study through the CCT Research site can visit www.cctresearch.com or call 480-582-2040 to find out more.

About CCT Research

CCT Research is a company offering an innovative approach to conducting clinical trials for the prevention and treatment of debilitating diseases. CCT’s network of sites are located within neurology clinics, family practices, senior living communities, and dermatology clinics to support research in the fields of Neurology, Family Practice, Dermatology, and Illness Prevention. Our unique model simplifies the process for trial participants and provides pharmaceutical sponsors with high quality data.

Contacts

CJ Anderson

President

480-702-3501

For Phoenix, AZ: 480-582-2040

For Omaha, NE: 402-205-7200

