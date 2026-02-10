CCS and SweetSpot Announce Strategic Partnership to Expand Access to Data-Driven Remote Care for People with Diabetes

Collaboration will power proactive diabetes management with seamless, at-home technology and virtual support from diabetes educators between in-office care

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--As diabetes continues to impact more than 40 million Americans, two leading healthcare companies are teaming up to bring care beyond the clinic. CCS, a leading provider of clinical solutions and home-delivered medical supplies for chronic conditions, and SweetSpot, an innovative remote diabetes management company, today announced a strategic partnership to address this gap. Together, CCS and SweetSpot are launching a new pilot program across select U.S. markets designed to expand access to remote care, improve clinical outcomes, and support providers with scalable, preventive diabetes care solutions.

The program will leverage SweetSpot’s continuous data insights and virtual clinical support team, which operates as an extension of the provider, alongside CCS’s established chronic care ecosystem. By integrating SweetSpot’s monitoring tools and team of Certified Diabetes Care and Education Specialists (CDCESs) directly into existing clinical workflows, the partnership aims to enhance both the patient and provider experience.

“Diabetes care doesn’t stop when patients leave the clinic, but most practices lack the tools and bandwidth to proactively monitor who needs help and take action between in-office visits,” said Tony Vahedian, CEO of CCS. “By combining our trusted provider relationships and SweetSpot’s ability to support clinics in extending their capacity for remote care, we can help more people manage their diabetes in real time — without adding burden to clinicians.”

The pilot represents a key step in CCS’s evolution from a traditional distributor to a next-generation chronic care partner. By partnering with SweetSpot, CCS will offer providers a more holistic way to monitor patients remotely, identify issues earlier, and support adherence between visits.

The pilot, rolling out in early 2026, will focus on endocrinology clinics. SweetSpot will provide continuous glucose data review, personalized feedback, and virtual diabetes education between appointments, helping clinicians stay connected to patients.

“SweetSpot empowers providers to give patients better care and continuous support in a scalable way,” said Stephen Von Rump, CEO of SweetSpot. “Partnering with CCS allows us to deliver even greater impact and address one of the biggest gaps in chronic disease management: what happens between appointments.”

About CCS

CCS is the strategic partner addressing America’s most pressing healthcare challenges through intelligent chronic care management, tackling the $412 billion annual diabetes burden and chronic conditions affecting over 133 million Americans. At the core of CCS’s differentiated model is LivingConnected®, a human-led, digitally enabled clinical solution. PropheSee™ — an AI-powered predictive model that identifies nonadherence risk and delivers personalized interventions — is an integral part of this solution, creating a first-of-its-kind platform to improve adherence, enhance clinical outcomes, and help prevent costly hospitalizations. By combining data-driven insights with three decades of industry relationships, CCS is the smart choice for health plans, providers, employers, and manufacturers who believe that value-based care starts by keeping patients healthy and delivers benefits like lower cost of care, improved HEDIS scores, and alleviating provider burnout. CCS’s approach extends clinical reach while supporting over 200,000 people nationwide with home-delivered medical supplies and pharmaceuticals annually. Recognized as a Great Place to Work® and with several peer-reviewed publications validating our care management approach, CCS is more than a trusted supplier — we’re a partner in transforming chronic care delivery. To learn more about how CCS is addressing today’s healthcare challenges, visit CCSMed.com or connect with us on LinkedIn.

About SweetSpot

SweetSpot combines a centralized software platform for managing diabetes device data, such as data from CGMs and insulin pumps, with wraparound clinical support services. SweetSpot’s virtual team of Certified Diabetes Care and Education Specialists (CDCES) performs monthly CGM data reviews and coordinates with providers and patients to facilitate treatment plan changes. By actively managing and remotely reviewing CGM data between patient visits, we ensure patients receive timely treatment adjustments to improve glycemic control and patient outcomes.

Additionally, SweetSpot’s automated capture of reimbursable care events optimizes CPT code utilization, unlocking new revenue streams for practices and making our partnerships both clinically effective and financially profitable. Learn more at www.sweetspot.health.

