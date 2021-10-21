CCI Systems Wins 2021 Calix Partner of the Year Award, Showing Breakout Business Performance and Boosting Success for Multiservice Operators

Michigan-based communications solution provider lauded for innovative sales strategies, outstanding services and solutions development, and customer engagement and advocacy

SAN JOSE, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–$CALX #CalixIntelligentAccessEDGE—Calix, Inc. (NYSE: CALX) today announced that CCI Systems has won the 2021 Calix Partner of the Year award. Announced at Calix ConneXions 2021 in Las Vegas, this award recognizes a partner for their overall business performance, level of innovation, and positive impact on Calix and CCI Systems broadband service provider (BSP) customers. An Elite Partner in the Calix Partner Community, CCI Systems has played an integral role in expanding the Calix presence in the U.S. multiservice operator (MSO) market, as well as with utilities and municipalities.

“We are honored to receive this prestigious recognition from Calix,” said Mac Plymale, executive vice president at CCI Systems. “Our mission is to make life better by connecting people through innovative communication systems, and our partnership with Calix is central to achieving that. Together, we deliver a range of network solutions built on state-of-the-art technologies, supporting our customers’ business, and contributing to their long-term success. We’re excited to build on this partnership and capitalize on new opportunities.”

Established in 1955, CCI Systems was selected based on their strong sales performance, business development capabilities, contributions to the development of Calix solutions, and commitment to partnership development. Highlights of the partnership include:

Implemented Calix-based networks with 32 customers. Over the past two years, CCI Systems has implemented network solutions built on the Network Innovation Platform (AXOS®) and Intelligent Access EDGE portfolio with nearly three dozen service provider customers across a range of use cases. CCI is actively helping BSPs understand the benefits of migrating advanced routing and subscriber-based services closer to their subscribers to deliver a superior experience.

Spearheaded new opportunities for Calix in the MSO market. With its deep relationships in the U.S. cable market, CCI Systems led the deployment of Calix FTTH solutions among Tier 2 and Tier 3 CATV (community antenna TV) companies, with an emphasis on fiber migration projects.

With its deep relationships in the U.S. cable market, CCI Systems led the deployment of Calix solutions among Tier 2 and Tier 3 CATV (community antenna TV) companies, with an emphasis on fiber migration projects. Supported deployments with value-added professional services. In addition to technical solutions, CCI Systems provides professional services to ensure customers’ success. Examples include assisting a large utility with grant funding and working with Calix on the design and the infrastructure to fulfill the project and developing a “municipality playbook” to simplify the quoting, installation, testing, and turn-up for municipal network projects.

“CCI Systems exemplifies what partnership is all about,” said Stephen Eyre, vice president of partner ecosystem at Calix. “We leverage our joint experience, amplify our respective strengths, and share learnings to develop and implement advanced solutions that help our customers meet their business objectives. We are pleased to recognize CCI Systems as this year’s Partner of the Year and look forward to even greater success together in the future.”

About Calix

Calix, Inc. (NYSE: CALX) – Calix cloud and software platforms enable service providers of all types and sizes to innovate and transform. Our customers utilize the real-time data and insights from Calix platforms to simplify their businesses and deliver experiences that excite their subscribers. The resulting growth in subscriber acquisition, loyalty, and revenue creates more value for their businesses and communities. This is the Calix mission; to enable broadband service providers of all sizes to simplify, excite, and grow.

This press release may contain forward-looking statements that are based upon management’s current expectations and are inherently uncertain. Forward-looking statements are based upon information available to us as of the date of this release, and we assume no obligation to revise or update any such forward-looking statement to reflect any event or circumstance after the date of this release, except as required by law. Actual results and the timing of events could differ materially from current expectations based on risks and uncertainties affecting Calix’s business. The reader is cautioned not to rely on the forward-looking statements contained in this press release. Additional information on potential factors that could affect Calix’s results and other risks and uncertainties are detailed in its quarterly reports on Form 10-Q and Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the SEC and available at www.sec.gov.

