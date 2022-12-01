<img height="1" width="1" style="display:none" src="https://www.facebook.com/tr?id=1126676760698405&amp;ev=PageView&amp;noscript=1">
CCC to Host “Workflow of the Future” Virtual Event Focused on Standards & Sustainability

di Business Wire

Free Webcast on 8 December at 11:00 am EST Will Focus on How Standards Can Help Organizations Meet Sustainability Goals

DANVERS, Mass.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–CCC, a leader in advancing copyright, accelerating knowledge, and powering innovation, will host its next virtual “Workflow of the Future” event on Thursday, 8 December at 11:00 am EST focused on standards and sustainability.

Industry experts will discuss how standards help businesses prioritize the environment. They will also explore how standards development organizations (SDOs) are finding new ways to make it easier for engineers and researchers to access these authoritative materials while protecting intellectual property and respecting copyright.

Speakers include:

  • Holly Neber, CEO, AEI Consultants
  • Maike Luiken, Ph.D., FEIC, SMIEEE, Chair, Planet Positive 2030 Initiative
  • Holly Elwood, Senior Advisor, Environmentally Preferable Purchasing Program – Office of Pollution Prevention and Toxics at EPA
  • Jonathan Clark (moderator), Independent Advisor on Strategy & Innovation, Jonathan Clark & Partners B.V.

The “Workflow of the Future” series looks at the evolving use of standards in the corporate environment. The aim is to engage SDOs and their business customers, helping them work together to design better ways to incorporate standards into user workflows.

“Organizations are looking for the best strategies and content workflow solutions to help them innovate, compete, and more effectively demonstrate their commitment to sustainable development goals,” said Lauren Tulloch, Vice President & Managing Director, Corporate Solutions, CCC. “Standards are a critical component to these efforts.”

In 2021, CCC signed onto the SDG Publishers Compact, joining stakeholders from across the publishing industry to pledge a commitment to the future and dedication to the United Nations’ Sustainable Development Goals.

ABOUT CCC

A pioneer in voluntary collective licensing, CCC (Copyright Clearance Center) helps organizations integrate, access, and share information through licensing, content, software, and professional services. With expertise in copyright and information management, CCC and its subsidiary RightsDirect collaborate with stakeholders to design and deliver innovative information solutions that power decision-making by helping people integrate and navigate data sources and content assets.

Contacts

Craig Sender

Senior Director, Public & Analyst Relations

csender@copyright.com
917-626-7152

