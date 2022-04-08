CCC Promotes Scott Janik to SVP, Insurance Services Group

Experienced Insurance and Technology Leader to Help Insurers Achieve their Digital Transformation Objectives

CHICAGO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–CCC Intelligent Solutions Inc. (CCC), a leading SaaS platform for the P&C insurance economy, names Scott Janik Senior Vice President, Insurance Services Group. Janik joined CCC in 2007 and has served as the Group Vice President of the Insurance Services Group since 2012. In his new role, Janik is responsible for leading strategic growth of the market segment and aligning business priorities to meet customer needs through the technology leader’s advanced cloud-based SaaS platform, which connects 30,000 businesses across the property & casualty ecosystem.

Janik succeeds Barrett Callaghan who was elevated in 2021 to the role of Executive Vice President, Markets and Customer Success, overseeing engagements across the insurance, automotive, and collision repair markets.

“Scott is a tremendous leader, providing deep insurance knowledge and strategic insight to clients, helping the country’s leading auto insurers successfully navigate to digital and AI-powered claims operations,” said Callaghan. “CCC is developing and delivering technology innovations that are helping insurers redefine the claims experience. We’re excited to have Scott expand his role, extending his ability to help customers differentiate and succeed through technology.”

Janik’s promotion comes during a period of enormous transformation for the industry with auto insurers now embracing AI at scale. More than nine million unique claims have been processed using a CCC deep learning AI solution, growing more than 80 percent in 2021. Janik will support the industry’s ongoing transformation by helping insurers achieve their vision for straight through processing, leveraging the company’s industry-first AI-powered touchless estimating solution for qualified repairs, CCC® Estimate – STP.

Before joining CCC, Janik worked in technology and management consulting, first with Accenture, as well as a boutique management consulting firm. Scott earned a bachelor’s degree in management information systems from the University of Illinois and a master’s degree in business administration from the University of Notre Dame.

“I’m thrilled to expand my role at CCC as we evolve as a digital-first industry,” said Janik. “I look forward to working more closely with our more than 300 insurance clients to help them achieve their digital transformation objectives creating frictionless, personalized experiences for their policyholders.”

Learn more about CCC at www.cccis.com.

About CCC

CCC Intelligent Solutions Inc. (CCC), a subsidiary of CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. (NYSE: CCCS), is a leading SaaS platform for the multi-trillion-dollar P&C insurance economy powering operations for insurers, repairers, automakers, part suppliers, lenders, and more. CCC cloud technology connects more than 30,000 businesses digitizing mission-critical workflows, commerce, and customer experiences. A trusted leader in AI, IoT, customer experience, network and workflow management, CCC delivers innovations that keep people’s lives moving forward when it matters most. Learn more about CCC at www.cccis.com.

Special Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements that are based on beliefs and assumptions and on information currently available. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by the following words: “may,” “will,” “could,” “would,” “should,” “expect,” “intend,” “plan,” “anticipate,” “believe,” “estimate,” “predict,” “project,” “potential,” “continue,” “ongoing” or the negative of these terms or other comparable terminology, although not all forward-looking statements contain these words. These statements involve risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results, levels of activity, performance or achievements to be materially different from the information expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements in this press release include, but are not limited to, statements regarding future use and performance of CCC’s digital and AI solutions. Such differences may be material. We cannot assure you that the forward-looking statements in this press release will prove to be accurate. These forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, including, among others, competition, including technological advances and new products marketed by competitors; changes to applicable laws and regulations and other risks and uncertainties, including those included under the header “Risk Factors” in most recently filed Form 10-K by CCC with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) on March 1, 2022, which can be obtained, without charge, at the SEC’s website (www.sec.gov). The forward-looking statements in this press release represent our views as of the date of this press release. We anticipate that subsequent events and developments will cause our views to change. However, while we may elect to update these forward-looking statements at some point in the future, we have no current intention of doing so except to the extent required by applicable law. You should, therefore, not rely on these forward-looking statements as representing our views as of any date subsequent to the date of this press release.

Contacts

Michelle Hellyar



mhellyar@cccis.com | 773.791.3675