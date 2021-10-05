CCC Intelligent Solutions Named a Global Leader in Cloud Computing

Technology leader for the P&C insurance economy recognized with 2021 Stratus Award for its SaaS platform, helping its customers redefine the auto claims experience for millions of drivers

CHICAGO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–CCC Intelligent Solutions, a leading SaaS platform for the property and casualty insurance economy, has been named a top technology company in the software as a service sector by Business Intelligence and honored with a 2021 Stratus Award. The 2021 Stratus Awards recognizes companies and individuals innovating in the Cloud through differentiated technology offerings that advance industries and improve lives.

“CCC is excited to be recognized for our work applying advanced AI and cloud technology to elevate, personalize, and simplify customers’ experiences across the multi-trillion-dollar P&C insurance economy,” said, CCC Intelligent Solutions Chief Technology Officer, John Goodson. “More than a billion days elapse in the U.S. every year between when auto claims are opened and when they are resolved. This is stressful to vehicle owners and costly to auto insurers. The CCC Cloud platform digitally connects the ecosystem and transforms data into actionable insights accelerating provider operations and ushering peace of mind to millions of drivers.”

The average auto claim in the U.S. takes nearly 50 days to resolve, from the time of the accident to when a driver is back on the road in their repaired vehicle. CCC connects 30,000 companies – insurers, collision repairers, automakers, parts suppliers, lenders and more – and equips customers with a unique combination of cloud, advanced AI, telematics, and mobile technologies to deliver intelligent automation. CCC technology is proven to reduce claims cycle times by up to two weeks helping the industry drive towards straight through processing.

Maria Jimenez, Chief Nominations Officer of Business Intelligence Group, said, “CCC Intelligent Solutions is at the forefront of the cloud helping to drive practical innovations in the cloud.” She continued, “The cloud is now part of the fabric of our personal and professional lives, and we are thrilled that our volunteer judges were able to help promote all of these innovative services, organizations and executives.”

To learn more about the CCC Cloud and the company’s proven AI solutions, visit https://cccis.com/our-technology/ai/.

