CCC Intelligent Solutions Inc. to Present at Upcoming Investor Conferences

CHICAGO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–CCC Intelligent Solutions Inc. (CCC) (NYSE: CCCS), a leading SaaS platform for the Property & Casualty insurance economy, today announced that management will present at the following investor conferences.

The Piper Sandler Global Technology Conference. The company’s presentation will be available for registered attendees via the Piper Sandler conference site from September 9-21, 2021.

The Citi Global Technology Virtual Conference. The presentation is scheduled for Tuesday, September 14, 2021 at 4:20 p.m., Eastern Time.

The presentations will be webcast live and replays will be available for a limited time under the “Events & Presentations” section of CCC’s investor relations website at http://www.ir.cccis.com/.

About CCC Intelligent Solutions

CCC Intelligent Solutions Inc. (CCC) (NYSE: CCCS) is a leading SaaS platform for the multi-trillion-dollar P&C insurance economy powering operations for insurers, repairers, automakers, part suppliers, lenders, and more. CCC cloud technology connects more than 30,000 businesses digitizing mission-critical workflows, commerce, and customer experiences. A trusted leader in AI, IoT, customer experience, network and workflow management, CCC delivers innovations that keep people’s lives moving forward when it matters most. Learn more about CCC at www.cccis.com.

Contacts

Investor Contact:

Brian Denyeau



ICR, LLC



646-277-1251



IR@cccis.com

Media Contact:

Michelle Hellyar



Director Public Relations, CCC Intelligent Solutions Inc.



mhellyar@cccis.com