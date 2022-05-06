CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. Announces First Quarter Fiscal Year 2022 Financial Results

CHICAGO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. (“CCC” or the “Company”) (NYSE: CCCS), a leading SaaS platform for the P&C insurance economy, today announced its financial results for the three months ended March 31, 2022.

“CCC delivered strong first quarter results, highlighted by 18% revenue growth and 33% adjusted EBITDA growth. Our results demonstrate our ability to solve the most pressing operational problems facing our customers’ businesses.” said Githesh Ramamurthy, Chairman & CEO of CCC.

“The P&C insurance industry is still in the early stages of digitization,” continued Ramamurthy. “Our significant and ongoing investment in innovation positions CCC to continue to drive durable growth in the near and long-term.”

First Quarter 2022 Financial Highlights

Revenue

Total revenue was $186.8 million for the first quarter of 2022, an increase of 18% from $157.8 million for the first quarter of 2021.

Profitability

GAAP gross profit was $137.4 million, representing a gross profit margin of 74%, for the first quarter of 2022, compared with $113.2 million, representing a gross profit margin of 72%, for the first quarter of 2021. Adjusted gross profit was $145.1 million, representing an adjusted gross profit margin of 78%, for the first quarter of 2022, compared with $120.0 million, representing an adjusted gross profit margin of 76%, for the first quarter of 2021.

GAAP operating income was $12.7 million for the first quarter of 2022, compared with GAAP operating income of $7.2 million for the first quarter of 2021. Adjusted operating income was $66.8 million for the first quarter of 2022, compared with adjusted operating income of $50.2 million for the first quarter of 2021.

GAAP net income was $12.0 million for the first quarter of 2022, compared with GAAP net loss of $5.1 million for the first quarter of 2021. Adjusted net income was $48.9 million for the first quarter of 2022, compared with $25.0 million for the first quarter of 2021.

Adjusted EBITDA was $73.7 million for the first quarter of 2022, compared with adjusted EBITDA of $55.4 million for the first quarter of 2021. Adjusted EBITDA grew 33% in the first quarter of 2022 as compared to the first quarter of 2021.

Liquidity

CCC had $195.5 million in cash and cash equivalents and $798.0 million of total debt at March 31, 2022. The Company generated $46.9 million in cash from operating activities and had free cash flow of $32.6 million during the first quarter of 2022, compared with $38.2 million generated in cash from operating activities and $33.5 million in free cash flow in the first quarter of 2021.

The information presented above includes non-GAAP financial measures such as “adjusted EBITDA,” “adjusted net income,” “adjusted operating income,” “adjusted gross profit,” “adjusted gross profit margin,” and “free cash flow.” Refer to “Non-GAAP Financial Measures” for a discussion of these measures and reconciliations of each non-GAAP financial measure to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure.

1st Quarter and Recent Business Highlights

We continued to see strong momentum across our customer groups in the P&C insurance ecosystem. With our insurance clients, we are seeing good adoption by insurers of our total loss care portfolio, where we now have 21 carriers either onboarded or in pilot. We also added two new carriers to our casualty platform in the quarter. Within the repair facilities, we are seeing strong growth in repair facility locations, which now exceed 27,000, as well as higher solution adoption per location driven by a 21% increase in the number of facilities adopting four or more solutions from CCC compared to 2020.

As part of our commitment to making it easier for clients to achieve quality repairs and operate at the pace of innovation, we recently leveraged the open ecosystem of the CCC Cloud to further expand the CCC® Diagnostics network with the addition of asTech®, a Repairify company and a global leader in diagnostic, calibration, and programming solutions. The integration makes it easier for repair facilities to capture and document scan information in CCC ONE® workfiles. Digitally integrated systems make it easier for repairers to access, capture, and document information needed to achieve complete repairs. CCC® Diagnostics has now been rolled out to over 10% of our repair facility clients.

Certain existing shareholders completed a secondary stock offering of 20,000,000 shares of the Company’s common stock at a price to the public of $9.70 per share. The Company did not receive any of the proceeds from the sale of shares by the existing stockholders.

Business Outlook

Based on information as of today, May 5, 2022, the Company is issuing the following financial guidance:

Second Quarter Fiscal 2022 Full Year Fiscal 2022 Revenue $189.5 million to $191.5 million $763 million to $771 million Adjusted EBITDA $69 million to $71 million $288 million to $294 million

Conference Call Information

CCC will host a conference call today, May 5, 2022, at 5:00 p.m. (Eastern Time) to discuss the Company’s financial results and financial guidance. To access this call, dial 877-407-0784 (domestic) or 201-689-8560 (international). The conference ID number is 13729190. A live webcast of this conference call will be available on the “Investor Relations” page of the Company’s website at https://ir.cccis.com, and a replay will be archived on the website as well.

About CCC Intelligent Solutions

CCC Intelligent Solutions Inc., a subsidiary of CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. (NYSE: CCCS), is a leading SaaS platform for the multi-trillion-dollar P&C insurance economy powering operations for insurers, repairers, automakers, part suppliers, lenders, and more. CCC cloud technology connects more than 30,000 businesses digitizing mission-critical workflows, commerce, and customer experiences. A trusted leader in AI, IoT, customer experience, network and workflow management, CCC delivers innovations that keep people’s lives moving forward when it matters most. Learn more about CCC at www.cccis.com.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements that are based on beliefs and assumptions and on information currently available. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by the following words: “may,” “will,” “could,” “would,” “should,” “expect,” “intend,” “plan,” “anticipate,” “believe,” “estimate,” “predict,” “project,” “potential,” “continue,” “ongoing” or the negative of these terms or other comparable terminology, although not all forward-looking statements contain these words. These statements involve risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results, levels of activity, performance or achievements to be materially different from the information expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements in this press release include, but are not limited to, statements regarding future events, goals, plans and projections regarding the company’s financial position, results of operations, market position, product development and business strategy. Such differences may be material. We cannot assure you that the forward-looking statements in this press release will prove to be accurate. These forward looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, including, among others, our revenues, the concentration of our customers and the ability to retain our current customers; our ability to negotiate with our customers on favorable terms; our ability to maintain and grow our brand and reputation cost-effectively; the execution of our growth strategy; the impact of COVID-19 on our business and results of operations; our projected financial information, growth rate and market opportunity; the health of our industry, claim volumes, and market conditions; changes in the insurance and automotive collision industries, including the adoption of new technologies; global economic conditions and geopolitical events; competition in our market and our ability to retain and grow market share; our ability to develop, introduce and market new enhanced versions of our solutions and products; our sales and implementation cycles; the ability of our research and development efforts to create significant new revenue streams; changes in applicable laws or regulations; changes in international economic, political, social and governmental conditions and policies, including corruption risks in China and other countries; currency fluctuations; our reliance on third-party data, technology and intellectual property; our ability to protect our intellectual property; our ability to keep our data and information systems secure from data security breaches; our ability to acquire or invest in companies or pursue business partnerships, which may divert our management’s attention or result in dilution to our stockholders, and we may be unable to integrate acquired businesses and technologies successfully or achieve the expected benefits of such acquisitions, investments or partnership; our ability to raise financing in the future and improve our capital structure; our success in retaining or recruiting, or changes required in, our officers, key employees or directors; our officers and directors allocating their time to other businesses and potentially having conflicts of interest with our business; our estimates regarding expenses, future revenue, capital requirements and needs for additional financing; our financial performance; our ability to expand or maintain its existing customer base; our ability to service our indebtedness; and other risks and uncertainties, including those included under the header “Risk Factors” in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2021 filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”), which can be obtained, without charge, at the SEC’s website (www.sec.gov), and in our other filings with the SEC. The forward-looking statements in this press release represent our views as of the date of this press release. We anticipate that subsequent events and developments will cause our views to change. However, while we may elect to update these forward-looking statements at some point in the future, we have no current intention of doing so except to the extent required by applicable law. You should, therefore, not rely on these forward-looking statements as representing our views as of any date subsequent to the date of this press release.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This press release includes certain financial measures not presented in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the U.S. (“GAAP”), including, but not limited to, “adjusted EBITDA,” “adjusted net income,” “adjusted operating income,” “adjusted gross profit,” “adjusted gross profit margin,” “adjusted operating expenses,” and “free cash flow” in each case presented on a non-GAAP basis, and certain ratios and other metrics derived therefrom. These non-GAAP financial measures are not measures of financial performance in accordance with GAAP and may exclude items that are significant in understanding and assessing the Company’s financial results. Therefore, these measures should not be considered in isolation or as an alternative to other measures of profitability, liquidity or performance under GAAP. You should be aware that the Company’s calculation of these non-GAAP measures may not be comparable to similarly-titled measures used by other companies.

The Company believes these non-GAAP measures of financial results provide useful information to management and investors regarding certain financial and business trends relating to the Company’s financial condition and results of operations. The Company believes that the use of these non-GAAP financial measures provides an additional tool for investors to use in evaluating ongoing operating results and trends in and in comparing the Company’s financial measures with other similar companies, many of which present similar non-GAAP financial measures to investors. These non-GAAP financial measures are subject to inherent limitations as they reflect the exercise of judgments by management about which expense and income are excluded or included in determining these non-GAAP financial measures. Please refer to the reconciliations of these measures below to what the Company believes are the most directly comparable measures evaluated in accordance with GAAP.

This press release also includes certain projections of non-GAAP financial measures. Due to the high variability and difficulty in making accurate forecasts and projections of some of the information excluded from these projected measures, together with some of the excluded information not being ascertainable or accessible, the Company is unable to quantify certain amounts that would be required to be included in the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures without unreasonable effort. Consequently, no disclosure of estimated comparable GAAP measures is included and no reconciliation of the forward-looking non-GAAP financial measures is included for these projections.

CCC INTELLIGENT SOLUTIONS HOLDINGS INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (In thousands, except share data) March 31, December 31, 2022 2021 (Unaudited) ASSETS CURRENT ASSETS: Cash and cash equivalents $ 195,497 $ 182,544 Accounts receivable—Net of allowances of $4,161 and $3,791 for March 31, 2022 and December 31, 2021, respectively 76,746 78,793 Income taxes receivable 71 318 Deferred contract costs 15,645 15,069 Other current assets 44,013 46,181 Total current assets 331,972 322,905 SOFTWARE, EQUIPMENT, AND PROPERTY—Net 139,801 135,845 OPERATING LEASE ASSETS 34,690 37,234 INTANGIBLE ASSETS—Net 1,193,275 1,213,249 GOODWILL 1,494,252 1,466,884 DEFERRED FINANCING FEES, REVOLVER—Net 2,746 2,899 DEFERRED CONTRACT COSTS 21,303 22,117 EQUITY METHOD INVESTMENT 10,228 10,228 OTHER ASSETS 36,630 26,165 TOTAL $ 3,264,897 $ 3,237,526 LIABILITIES, MEZZANINE EQUITY AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY CURRENT LIABILITIES: Accounts payable $ 16,935 $ 12,918 Accrued expenses 50,257 66,691 Income taxes payable 27,366 7,243 Current portion of long-term debt 8,000 8,000 Current portion of long-term licensing agreement—Net 2,745 2,703 Operating lease liabilities 5,821 8,052 Deferred revenues 33,395 31,042 Total current liabilities 144,519 136,649 LONG-TERM DEBT—Net 778,996 780,610 DEFERRED INCOME TAXES—Net 254,208 275,745 LONG-TERM LICENSING AGREEMENT—Net 32,926 33,629 OPERATING LEASE LIABILITIES 56,378 56,133 WARRANT LIABILITIES 60,342 62,478 OTHER LIABILITIES 4,770 5,785 Total liabilities 1,332,139 1,351,029 COMMITMENTS AND CONTINGENCIES (Notes 19 and 20) MEZZANINE EQUITY: Redeemable non-controlling interest 14,179 14,179 STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY: Preferred stock—$0.0001 par; 100,000,000 shares authorized; no shares issued or outstanding — — Common stock—$0.0001 par; 5,000,000,000 shares authorized; 613,758,126 and 609,768,296 shares issued and outstanding at March 31, 2022 and December 31, 2021, respectively 61 61 Additional paid-in capital 2,653,201 2,618,924 Accumulated deficit (734,377 ) (746,352 ) Accumulated other comprehensive loss (306 ) (315 ) Total stockholders’ equity 1,918,579 1,872,318 TOTAL $ 3,264,897 $ 3,237,526

CCC INTELLIGENT SOLUTIONS HOLDINGS INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS AND COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (LOSS) (In thousands, except share and per share data) (Unaudited) For the Three Months Ended March 31, 2022 2021 REVENUES $ 186,823 $ 157,789 COST OF REVENUES Cost of revenues, exclusive of amortization of acquired technologies 42,701 38,013 Amortization of acquired technologies 6,695 6,580 Total cost of revenues 49,396 44,593 GROSS PROFIT 137,427 113,196 OPERATING EXPENSES: Research and development 35,681 30,624 Selling and marketing 26,802 19,417 General and administrative 44,207 37,839 Amortization of intangible assets 18,080 18,077 Total operating expenses 124,770 105,957 OPERATING INCOME 12,657 7,239 INTEREST EXPENSE (7,341 ) (18,766 ) GAIN ON CHANGE IN FAIR VALUE OF INTEREST RATE SWAPS — 3,277 GAIN ON SALE OF COST METHOD INVESTMENT 3,578 — CHANGE IN FAIR VALUE OF WARRANT LIABILITIES 2,136 — OTHER INCOME — Net 82 87 PRETAX INCOME (LOSS) 11,112 (8,163 ) INCOME TAX BENEFIT 863 3,079 NET INCOME (LOSS) INCLUDING NON-CONTROLLING INTEREST 11,975 (5,084 ) Less: net income (loss) attributable to non-controlling interest — — NET INCOME (LOSS) ATTRIBUTABLE TO CCC INTELLIGENT SOLUTIONS HOLDINGS INC. $ 11,975 $ (5,084 ) Net income (loss) per share attributable to common stockholders: Basic $ 0.02 $ (0.01 ) Diluted $ 0.02 $ (0.01 ) Weighted-average shares used in computing net income (loss) per share attributable to common stockholders: Basic 603,104,839 505,072,914 Diluted 641,028,410 505,072,914 COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (LOSS): Net income (loss) including non-controlling interest 11,975 (5,084 ) Other comprehensive income—Foreign currency translation adjustment 9 7 COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (LOSS) INCLUDING NON-CONTROLLING INTEREST 11,984 (5,077 ) Less: comprehensive income (loss) attributable to non-controlling interest — — COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (LOSS) ATTRIBUTABLE TO CCC INTELLIGENT SOLUTIONS HOLDINGS INC. $ 11,984 $ (5,077 )

CCC INTELLIGENT SOLUTIONS HOLDINGS INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (In thousands) (Unaudited) For the Three Months Ended March 31, 2022 2021 CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES: Net income (loss) $ 11,975 $ (5,084 ) Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation and amortization of software, equipment, and property 6,807 5,153 Amortization of intangible assets 24,775 24,657 Deferred income taxes (21,223 ) (6,079 ) Stock-based compensation 23,644 12,654 Amortization of deferred financing fees 474 1,150 Amortization of discount on debt 65 194 Change in fair value of interest rate swaps — (3,277 ) Change in fair value of warrant liabilities (2,136 ) — Non-cash lease expense 1,228 909 Loss on disposal of software, equipment and property 795 — Gain on sale of cost method investment (3,578 ) — Other 26 15 Changes in: Accounts receivable—Net 2,043 6,184 Deferred contract costs (576 ) 41 Other current assets 2,187 (1,061 ) Deferred contract costs—Non-current 814 (288 ) Other assets (10,805 ) 2,106 Operating lease assets 1,316 2,372 Income taxes 20,370 (907 ) Accounts payable 4,825 4,344 Accrued expenses (16,460 ) (4,348 ) Operating lease liabilities (1,986 ) (1,655 ) Deferred revenues 2,353 1,580 Other liabilities (68 ) (426 ) Net cash provided by operating activities 46,865 38,234 CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES: Purchases of software, equipment, and property (14,280 ) (4,637 ) Acquisition of Safekeep, Inc., net of cash acquired (32,227 ) — Proceeds from sale of cost method investment 3,892 — Purchase of intangible asset — (49 ) Net cash used in investing activities (42,615 ) (4,686 ) CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES: Dividend to CCCIS stockholders — (134,549 ) Principal payments on long-term debt (2,000 ) (3,462 ) Proceeds from issuance of common stock — 1,007 Proceeds from exercise of stock options 10,691 503 Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities 8,691 (136,501 ) NET EFFECT OF EXCHANGE RATE CHANGES ON CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS 12 9 NET CHANGE IN CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS 12,953 (102,944 ) CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS: Beginning of period 182,544 162,118 End of period $ 195,497 $ 59,174 NONCASH INVESTING AND FINANCING ACTIVITIES: Unpaid liability related to software, equipment, and property $ — $ 24 Contingent consideration related to business acquisition $ 200 $ — SUPPLEMENTAL DISCLOSURES OF CASH FLOW INFORMATION: Cash paid for interest $ 6,783 $ 17,422 Cash received (paid) for income taxes—Net $ 45 $ (3,906 )

CCC INTELLIGENT SOLUTIONS HOLDINGS INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES



RECONCILIATION OF GROSS PROFIT TO ADJUSTED GROSS PROFIT



(In thousands, except profit margin percentage data)



(Unaudited) Three months ended March 31, (amounts in thousands, except percentages) 2022 2021 Gross Profit $ 137,427 $ 113,196 Amortization of acquired technologies 6,695 6,580 Stock-based compensation and related employer payroll tax 933 219 Adjusted Gross Profit $ 145,055 $ 119,995 Gross Profit Margin 74 % 72 % Adjusted Gross Profit Margin 78 % 76 %

CCC INTELLIGENT SOLUTIONS HOLDINGS INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES RECONCILIATION OF GAAP OPERATING EXPENSES TO ADJUSTED OPERATING EXPENSES (In thousands) (Unaudited) Three months ended March 31, (dollar amounts in thousands) 2022 2021 Operating expenses $ 124,770 $ 105,957 Stock-based compensation expense and related employer payroll tax (23,723 ) (12,435 ) Lease abandonment (1,222 ) (1,833 ) Lease overlap costs (1,338 ) — Net costs related to divestiture (60 ) (772 ) Business combination transaction costs (732 ) (3,002 ) M&A and integration costs (1,407 ) — Amortization of intangible assets (18,080 ) (18,077 ) Adjusted operating expenses $ 78,208 $ 69,838

CCC INTELLIGENT SOLUTIONS HOLDINGS INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES RECONCILIATION OF GAAP OPERATING INCOME TO ADJUSTED OPERATING INCOME (In thousands) (Unaudited) Three months ended March 31, (dollar amounts in thousands) 2022 2021 Operating income $ 12,657 $ 7,239 Stock-based compensation expense and related employer payroll tax 24,656 12,654 Lease abandonment 1,222 1,833 Lease overlap costs 1,338 — Net costs related to divestiture 60 772 Business combination transaction costs 732 3,002 M&A and integration costs 1,407 — Amortization of intangible assets 18,080 18,077 Amortization of acquired technologies—Cost of revenue 6,695 6,580 Adjusted operating income $ 66,847 $ 50,157

CCC INTELLIGENT SOLUTIONS HOLDINGS INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES



RECONCILIATION OF GAAP NET INCOME (LOSS) TO ADJUSTED EBITDA



(In thousands)



(Unaudited) Three months ended March 31, (dollar amounts in thousands) 2022 2021 Net income (loss) $ 11,975 $ (5,084 ) Interest expense 7,341 18,766 Income tax benefit (863 ) (3,079 ) Amortization of intangible assets 18,080 18,077 Amortization of acquired technologies—Cost of revenue 6,695 6,580 Depreciation and amortization related to software, equipment and property 6,807 5,153 EBITDA 50,035 40,413 Gain on change in fair value of interest rate swaps — (3,277 ) Change in fair value of warrant liabilities (2,136 ) — Stock-based compensation expense and related employer payroll tax 24,656 12,654 Business combination transaction costs 732 3,002 Lease abandonment 1,222 909 Lease overlap costs 1,338 924 Net costs related to divestiture 60 772 M&A and integration costs 1,407 — Gain on sale of cost method investment (3,578 ) — Adjusted EBITDA $ 73,736 $ 55,397

CCC INTELLIGENT SOLUTIONS HOLDINGS INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES RECONCILIATION OF GAAP NET INCOME (LOSS) TO ADJUSTED NET INCOME (In thousands) (Unaudited) Three months ended March 31, (dollar amounts in thousands) 2022 2021 Net income (loss) $ 11,975 $ (5,084 ) Amortization of intangible assets 18,080 18,077 Amortization of acquired technologies—Cost of revenue 6,695 6,580 Gain on change in fair value of interest rate swaps — (3,277 ) Change in fair value of warrant liabilities (2,136 ) — Stock-based compensation expense and related employer payroll tax 24,656 12,654 Business combination transaction costs 732 3,002 Lease abandonment 1,222 1,833 Lease overlap costs 1,338 — Net costs related to divestiture 60 772 M&A and integration costs 1,407 — Gain on sale of cost method investment (3,578 ) — Tax effect of adjustments (11,577 ) (9,551 ) Adjusted net income $ 48,874 $ 25,006 Adjusted net income per share attributable to

common stockholders: Basic $ 0.08 $ 0.05 Diluted $ 0.08 $ 0.05 Weighted average shares outstanding: Basic 603,104,839 505,072,914 Diluted 641,028,410 523,164,329

