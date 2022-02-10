Home Business Wire CCC Intelligent Solutions Announces Date of Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2021...
Business Wire

CCC Intelligent Solutions Announces Date of Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2021 Earnings Call

di Business Wire

CHICAGO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. (CCC), a leading SaaS platform for the P&C insurance economy, announced today it will release its financial results for the fourth quarter and fiscal year 2021, ended December 31, 2021, before the U.S. financial markets open on Tuesday, March 1, 2022.

In conjunction with this announcement, CCC will host a conference call on Tuesday, March 1, 2022 at 8:00 a.m. (Eastern Time), to discuss the Company’s financial results and business outlook. To access the call by phone, dial 1-877-407-0784 (domestic) or 1-201-689-8560 (international). The conference ID number is 13727037. A live webcast of the call will be available on the “Investor Relations” page of the Company’s website at https://ir.cccis.com, and a replay will be archived on the website as well.

About CCC Intelligent Solutions

CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. (CCC) (NYSE: CCCS) is a leading SaaS platform for the multi-trillion-dollar P&C insurance economy powering operations for insurers, repairers, automakers, part suppliers, lenders, and more. CCC cloud technology connects more than 30,000 businesses digitizing mission-critical workflows, commerce, and customer experiences. A trusted leader in AI, IoT, customer experience, network and workflow management, CCC delivers innovations that keep people’s lives moving forward when it matters most. Learn more about CCC at www.cccis.com.

Contacts

Investor Contact:
Brian Denyeau

ICR, LLC

646-277-1251

IR@cccis.com

Media Contact:
Michelle Hellyar

Director Public Relations, CCC Intelligent Solutions Inc.

mhellyar@cccis.com

Articoli correlati

New Acoustic Innovations From HARMAN Bring the Whole Family Together With Easy to Use, Integrated and Upgradable In-Vehicle Experiences

Business Wire Business Wire -
These experiences go beyond the highest quality audio and entertainment to transform family trips with advanced in-vehicle communication, connectivity,...
Continua a leggere

Socially Determined Expands Depth and Breadth of Healthcare Expertise in the C-Suite with Two New Executive Hires

Business Wire Business Wire -
Social Risk Intelligence Pioneer Welcomes Paul Matsui as Chief Strategy Officer and Mike Considine as Chief Product Officer WASHINGTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Socially...
Continua a leggere

Galvanize Climate Solutions Announces Key Leadership Hires

Business Wire Business Wire -
The growing climate platform taps two finance and tech industry leaders to become Chief People Officer and Vice President...
Continua a leggere

Se questo articolo ti è piaciuto e vuoi rimanere sempre informato sulle novità tecnologiche

iscriviti alla newsletter
© New Business Media Srl - Via Eritrea 21, 20157 Milano - Codice fiscale, Partita IVA e Iscrizione al Registro delle imprese di Milano: 08449540965.
Testata giornalistica registrata presso il Tribunale di Milano, nº 13602 del 15/12/2020.
css.php
ALTRE STORIE

New Acoustic Innovations From HARMAN Bring the Whole Family Together With Easy to Use,...

Business Wire