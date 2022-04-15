Home Business Wire CCC Intelligent Solutions Announces Date of First Quarter Fiscal 2022 Earnings Call
CCC Intelligent Solutions Announces Date of First Quarter Fiscal 2022 Earnings Call

CHICAGO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. (CCC), a leading SaaS platform for the P&C insurance economy, announced today it will release its financial results for the first quarter of fiscal year 2022, ended March 31, 2022, after the U.S. financial markets close on Thursday, May 5, 2022.

In conjunction with this announcement, CCC will host a conference call on Thursday, May 5, 2022 at 5:00 p.m. (Eastern Time), to discuss the Company’s financial results and business outlook. To access the call by phone, dial 1-877-407-0784 (domestic) or 1-201-689-8560 (international). The conference ID number is 13729190. A live webcast of the call will be available on the “Investor Relations” page of the Company’s website at https://ir.cccis.com, and a replay will be archived on the website as well.

About CCC Intelligent Solutions

CCC Intelligent Solutions Inc. (CCC), a subsidiary of CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. (NYSE: CCCS), is a leading SaaS platform for the multi-trillion-dollar P&C insurance economy powering operations for insurers, repairers, automakers, part suppliers, lenders, and more. CCC cloud technology connects more than 30,000 businesses digitizing mission-critical workflows, commerce, and customer experiences. A trusted leader in AI, IoT, customer experience, network and workflow management, CCC delivers innovations that keep people’s lives moving forward when it matters most. Learn more about CCC at www.cccis.com.

Investor Contact:
Brian Denyeau

ICR, LLC

646-277-1251

IR@cccis.com

Michelle Hellyar

Director Public Relations, CCC Intelligent Solutions Inc.

mhellyar@cccis.com

