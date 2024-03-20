CCC® Inbound Subrogation Streamlines Claims Resolutions

AI and Advanced Technology Help Carriers Assess Inbound Demands in Minutes and Efficiently Pay What They Owe When Settling Subrogation Claims

CHICAGO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–CCC Intelligent Solutions Inc. (CCC), a leading cloud platform powering the P&C insurance economy, announces the official launch of CCC® Inbound Subrogation, a solution designed to help carriers assess inbound demands in minutes and determine what they owe. Inbound subrogation, the process of evaluating and resolving claims demands initiated by third parties, is a crucial aspect of insurance operations. CCC Inbound Subrogation leverages AI and advanced technology to streamline the claims review process, improving cycle time and reducing manual intervention.





“Reviewing inbound subrogation demand packages, some as long as 200 pages, can be a painstakingly slow and manual process prone to inconsistencies, which can lead to inaccurate payments and unnecessary delays,” said Jeff To, senior vice president of Subrogation at CCC Intelligent Solutions. “To address this challenge, CCC designed an inbound subrogation solution that streamlines this process and uses AI to extract data and reduce errors for all parties involved. Leading carriers have run demands through the new solution, including several of the top 10 auto carriers.”

With the introduction of CCC Inbound Subrogation, the company becomes the first in the industry to offer an end-to-end AI-enabled subrogation solution. CCC provides carriers with a centralized system that utilizes AI and workflow to manage both inbound and outbound, enhancing operational effectiveness for carriers.

CCC Inbound Subrogation automatically evaluates inbound demands against configurable audit rules, and utilizes AI extraction, classification, and identification of data to help carriers make decisions on next steps. Carriers can extract relevant facts from demand packages and assign them to the appropriate staff member as well as automatically assess estimates based on carrier-configured audit rules. CCC Inbound Subrogation also helps identify which demands need further action and which can be settled, flag claims that deviate from carrier guidelines, and document the carrier’s decisions. Another feature being rolled out includes available pre-uploaded state jurisdiction traffic laws, providing adjusters and handlers a further starting point in their assessment.

“Inbound subrogation demands pose significant challenges for insurers, often requiring meticulous review and assessment,” said Andrew Schwartz, senior analyst at Celent. “Technological innovations that use AI like CCC Subrogation are reshaping this landscape, offering insurers the opportunity to expedite processes and improve accuracy, ultimately driving operational efficiency and better customer outcomes.”

CCC Inbound Subrogation is part of CCC® Subrogation, a suite of solutions that apply AI and workflow automation to both outbound and inbound subrogation. For outbound subrogation, the solution helps improve outcomes by connecting to insurer claim data, detecting subrogation potential, and streamlining demands, negotiation, and settlement. For inbound subrogation, the solution assesses demands in minutes using advanced technology, the insurer’s own configurable audit rules, and CCC’s parts history.

“Our experience with CCC’s Inbound Subrogation solution has exceeded our expectations,” said Anthony Galianese, Director of Technical Claims, CURE Auto Insurance. “The integration was seamless, and adjusters quickly adopted the new easy-to-use capabilities. We are seeing increased efficiency and accuracy in handling our claims, enabling us to serve our customers better.”

To learn more about CCC Subrogation, visit cccis.com/subrogation.

About CCC

CCC Intelligent Solutions Inc. (CCC), a subsidiary of CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: CCCS), is a leading SaaS platform for the multi-trillion-dollar P&C insurance economy powering operations for insurers, repairers, automakers, part suppliers, lenders, and more. CCC cloud technology connects more than 35,000 businesses digitizing mission-critical workflows, commerce, and customer experiences. A trusted leader in AI, IoT, customer experience, network and workflow management, CCC delivers innovations that keep people’s lives moving forward when it matters most. Learn more about CCC at www.cccis.com.

Special Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements that are based on beliefs and assumptions and on information currently available. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by the following words: “may,” “will,” “could,” “would,” “should,” “expect,” “intend,” “plan,” “anticipate,” “believe,” “estimate,” “predict,” “project,” “potential,” “continue,” “ongoing” or the negative of these terms or other comparable terminology, although not all forward-looking statements contain these words. These statements involve risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results, levels of activity, performance or achievements to be materially different from the information expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements in this press release include, but are not limited to, statements regarding future use and performance of CCC’s digital solutions. We cannot assure you that the forward-looking statements in this press release will prove to be accurate. These forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, including, among others, competition, including technological advances and new products marketed by competitors; changes to applicable laws and regulations; and other risks and uncertainties, including those included under the header “Risk Factors” in CCC’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”), including the Form 10-K filed February 28, 2024, which can be obtained, without charge, at the SEC’s website (www.sec.gov). The forward-looking statements in this press release represent our views as of the date of this press release. We anticipate that subsequent events and developments will cause our views to change. However, while we may elect to update these forward-looking statements at some point in the future, we have no current intention of doing so except to the extent required by applicable law. You should, therefore, not rely on these forward-looking statements as representing our views as of any date subsequent to the date of this press release.

Contacts

Laura Weber



lweber@cccis.com | 773.960.7144