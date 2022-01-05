CBRE Acquires Buildingi, Leading Provider of Occupancy Planning and Technology Services

Acquisition Enhances CBRE’s Capabilities that Help Companies Reimagine Their Occupancy Strategies

DALLAS–(BUSINESS WIRE)–CBRE Group announced it has acquired Buildingi, a leading provider of occupancy planning and technology services, to meet growing occupier demand for holistic occupancy management services. Buildingi will fully integrate with CBRE’s Occupancy Management team and initially transition to “Buildingi from CBRE.”

Buildingi provides space utilization data management and Computer-Aided Design (CAD) services that help to underpin CBRE’s occupancy management offering. By combining CBRE’s best-in-class Occupancy Management expertise with Buildingi’s robust technology across CAD, Integrated Workplace Management Systems and Building Information Modeling, CBRE can provide clients, including some of the world’s largest organizations, with a holistic occupancy management solution.

“ The COVID-19 pandemic has prompted more companies to reimagine their workplace and occupancy strategies as they look to provide employees with more flexibility as they return to the office,” said Susan Wasmund, CBRE Senior Managing Director, Occupancy Management. “ Now more than ever, CBRE and Buildingi have a unique opportunity to fill the need in the marketplace by bringing together the best of each organization’s people and services.”

The acquisition includes Buildingi’s shared service center in Costa Rica, which will complement CBRE’s existing centers in Europe and Asia. CBRE can now provide 24/7 foundational occupancy planning services, including technical drawing and planning services, spatial data management, work order processing, and test fit support.

“ Since starting Buildingi nearly three decades ago, we have proven to be an innovator and leader in the development of workplace and occupancy solutions,” said Bill Nolan, CEO of Buildingi. “ By joining forces with the world’s largest real estate services company, we can help clients even more as they return to the office through our integrated and experienced sales team and a complete technology product offering.”

About CBRE Group

CBRE Group, a Fortune 500 and S&P 500 company headquartered in Dallas, is the world’s largest commercial real estate services and investment firm (based on 2020 revenue). The company has more than 100,000 employees serving clients in more than 100 countries. CBRE serves a diverse range of clients with an integrated suite of services, including facilities, transaction and project management; property management; investment management; appraisal and valuation; property leasing; strategic consulting; property sales; mortgage services and development services. Please visit our website at www.cbre.com. We routinely post important information on our website, including corporate and investor presentations and financial information. We intend to use our website as a means of disclosing material, non-public information and for complying with our disclosure obligations under Regulation FD. Such disclosures will be included in the Investor Relations section of our website at https://ir.cbre.com. Accordingly, investors should monitor such portion of our website, in addition to following our press releases, Securities and Exchange Commission filings and public conference calls and webcasts.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain of the statements in this release regarding the acquisition of Buildingi that do not concern purely historical data are forward-looking statements within the meaning of the “safe harbor” provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements are made based on our management’s expectations and beliefs concerning future events affecting us and are subject to uncertainties and factors relating to our operations and business environment, all of which are difficult to predict and many of which are beyond our control. Accordingly, actual performance, results and events may vary materially from those indicated in forward-looking statements, and you should not rely on forward-looking statements as predictions of future performance, results or events. Numerous factors could cause actual future performance, results and events to differ materially from those indicated in forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to, the ability to integrate Buildingi’s people, technology and shared services center with CBRE’s existing Occupancy Management team and resources as well as other risks and uncertainties discussed in our filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Any forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this release. We assume no obligation to update forward-looking statements to reflect actual results, changes in assumptions or changes in other factors affecting forward-looking information, except to the extent required by applicable securities laws. If we do update one or more forward-looking statements, no inference should be drawn that we will make additional updates with respect to those or other forward-looking statements. For additional information concerning factors that may cause actual results to differ from those anticipated in the forward-looking statements and other risks and uncertainties to our business in general, please refer to our SEC filings, including our Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2020 and Form 10-Q for the quarter ended September 30, 2021. Such filings are available publicly and may be obtained from our website at www.cbre.com or upon request from the CBRE Investor Relations Department at investorrelations@cbre.com.

Contacts

Lindsay Wester

+1 508-733-8660



Lindsay.wester@cbre.com