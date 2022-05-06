Home Business Wire Cazoo Announces Filing of Annual Report on Form 20-F for Fiscal Year...
Business Wire

Cazoo Announces Filing of Annual Report on Form 20-F for Fiscal Year 2021

di Business Wire

LONDON & NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Cazoo Group Ltd (NYSE: CZOO) (“Cazoo” or “the Company”), Europe’s leading online car retailer, which makes buying and selling a car as simple as ordering any other product online today, announced that it has filed its annual report on Form 20-F for the fiscal year ending December 31, 2021 with the Securities and Exchange Commission on 5 May, 2022.

The annual report on Form 20-F, including the Company’s audited financial statements, can be accessed on the SEC’s website at http://www.sec.gov, as well as on the Company’s investor relations website at https://investors.cazoo.co.uk/.

The Company will provide a hard copy of its annual report to its shareholders upon request. Requests should be directed via e-mail at investors@cazoo.co.uk.

About Cazoo – www.cazoo.co.uk

Our mission is to transform the car buying and selling experience across the UK & Europe by providing better selection, value, transparency, convenience and peace of mind. Our aim is to make buying or selling a car no different to ordering any other product online, where consumers can simply and seamlessly buy, sell, finance or subscribe to a car entirely online for delivery or collection in as little as 72 hours. Cazoo was founded in 2018 by serial entrepreneur Alex Chesterman OBE, is backed by some of the leading technology investors globally and is publicly traded (NYSE: CZOO).

Contacts

Investor Relations:
Cazoo: Robert Berg, Director of Investor Relations and Corporate Finance, investors@cazoo.co.uk
ICR: cazoo@icrinc.com

Media:
Cazoo: Lawrence Hall, Group Communications Director, lawrence.hall@cazoo.co.uk
Brunswick: Chris Blundell/Simone Selzer +44 20 7404 5959 / cazoo@brunswickgroup.com

