Cav Launches Compliance OS™ to Deliver Audit Acceleration and Continuous Cyber Assurance for US Military Services, Federal Agencies, Financial Institutions, and Critical Infrastructure

WASHINGTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Cav, the continuous cyber assurance company trusted by leading government agencies and Fortune 500 enterprises, today announced the launch of Compliance OS™, an agentic AI-powered platform that delivers audit acceleration and continuous cyber controls monitoring for high-reliability organizations (HROs).

HROs rely on Cav for a holistic compliance, cybersecurity, and governance solution that replaces fragmented, manual programs with automated, evidence-backed assurance. Compliance OS continuously monitors, validates, records, and reports an organization’s cyber control and compliance posture across cloud, on-premises, and air-gapped environments.​

“Cav empowers the world’s most high-risk and regulated operations to stop auditing the past, and instead, control the present,” said Ish Boyle, CEO of Cav. “Relying on manual processes for aggregating spreadsheets and screenshots for systems that cannot fail is prone to human error and documentation that’s outdated the moment it’s written. With Compliance OS, leaders can always be looking forward, confident in operating with 100% compliance, 100% of the time.”

Compliance OS provides seamless, secure compliance as code, ensuring operations are mission-ready by delivering:

Continuous Compliance: AI agents continuously collect evidence, identify gaps against any framework, and assist with remediation for perpetual audit-readiness

AI agents continuously collect evidence, identify gaps against any framework, and assist with remediation for perpetual audit-readiness Audit Acceleration: Model Context Protocol (MCP) allows for seamless data collection among AI agents, cloud computing, and external applications

Model Context Protocol (MCP) allows for seamless data collection among AI agents, cloud computing, and external applications Control Monitoring: AI agents automate collection, mapping, documentation, and monitoring across more than 100 frameworks for continuous testing of all controls

AI agents automate collection, mapping, documentation, and monitoring across more than 100 frameworks for continuous testing of all controls Automated Control Mapping: Continuous control mapping eliminates redundant manual mapping work and instantly expands compliance coverage across evolving regulatory landscapes

Continuous control mapping eliminates redundant manual mapping work and instantly expands compliance coverage across evolving regulatory landscapes cATO Certification: Authorization to Operate (ATO) and continuous ATO accelerate through automated control mapping, real-time evidence ingestion, continuous monitoring, and AI-generated artifacts that streamline the most complex processes for faster authorization and secure compliance

Organizations deploying Compliance OS can effectively bridge cybersecurity and compliance tasks and realize efficiencies previously unachievable by legacy systems, infrastructure, and talent, including:

90% reduction in audit time

95% evidence automation

Cost savings of millions of dollars in annual budgets

Improved risk posture with confidence in the compliance state

Customers deploying Compliance OS span highly-regulated, critical infrastructure industries including the US Air Force, US Coast Guard, US Navy, US Space Force, BNP Paribas and Fiserv. Compliance OS provides evidence-based validation, including prompt-based Inspector, and graph-based Evidence Explorer tooling that ensures every finding is traceable and verifiable. To further support its customer base, Cav achieved Federal Risk and Authorization Management Program (FedRAMP) “High in-process” status, adhering to the U.S. government’s strict NIST security standards for securing, authorizing and monitoring cloud data and technology.

“With Cav’s FedRAMP certification, the Department of Defense and other federal and civilian organizations can streamline procurement for NIST 800-53–based continuous compliance, since the required security controls and validations are already in place,” said Craig P. Abod, president of Carahsoft, an aggregator of trusted government IT solutions. “As a result, Cav and their customers have a competitive advantage because they can tap into Compliance OS more quickly and accelerate ATOs.”

Fiserv, a global, Fortune 500 fintech company responsible for processing secure digital payments for a majority of banking institutions, has successfully deployed Compliance OS to manage security compliance and reduce risk in a shift away from internal systems that relied heavily on manual processes, spreadsheets and legacy software. Fiserv was able to modernize its operations by transitioning to a fully automated environment, with 200 audits for PCI and SOC 2® on an annual basis. The hybrid, multi-cloud environment yielded an immediate 8-figures in savings in annual software licensing fees, improved efficiency, reduced risks, and enhanced revenue opportunities. Notably, the CISO team experienced a time savings enabling them to focus on cyber defense without putting cyber compliance at risk.

“By automating our workflows, we aren’t just accelerating our execution; we are gaining the intelligence needed to anticipate where risk may emerge and take action long before it has an impact,” said Jason Dewez, SVP/CISO at Fiserv. “Compliance OS frees our teams to focus on meaningful security work instead of time‑consuming manual reporting. It ensures we’re operating in a true state of audit readiness.”

In addition to defense and federal agencies and financial institutions, Cav also serves critical infrastructure providers including utilities, transportation, manufacturing, telecom and media, energy and healthcare systems, sectors where compliance is not just a requirement, but a matter of national security and organizational reliability. CISOs, CIOs, and compliance officers within these HROs seek technology solutions that make workflows more efficient and are always-on, context-aware, highly autonomous, and traceable – their stakeholders and human lives depend on it.

“As AI transforms operations across every industry and nearly every job function, compliance is no longer a department within HROs, it is an integral part of the core operating model. With Compliance OS, Cav delivers that assurance at scale,” said Boyle.

About Cav

Cav (previously Caveonix) is the AI leader in audit acceleration and continuous cyber assurance for high-reliability organizations (HROs) with no-fail systems. Its flagship product, Compliance OS™, delivers real-time, evidence-based control monitoring and reporting to help HROs achieve 100% compliance, 100% of the time. From the Department of Defense to the Fortune 500, Cav empowers enterprises to transform compliance from a burden into a strategic advantage and reduce cyber risks. For more information, visit https://cavhq.ai/

