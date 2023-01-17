<img height="1" width="1" style="display:none" src="https://www.facebook.com/tr?id=1126676760698405&amp;ev=PageView&amp;noscript=1">
causaLens Named a Cool Vendor in the 2022 Gartner® Cool Vendors™ in AI Core Technologies Report

LONDON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#AutoMLcausaLens, the London deep tech company and pioneer of Causal AI, today announced that it has been recognized by Gartner as a Cool Vendor in its December 2022 report on AI Core Technologies, authored by Anthony Mullen, Pieter den Hamer et al.

According to the report, “there is growing organizational interest in decision intelligence (DI) to optimize decisions flow. DI can identify inefficiencies, risks and areas for improvement by modeling the processes and workflows that inform a decision”. Gartner recommends that Data and Analytics (D&A) leaders responsible for AI strategy and planning should “augment and automate decision intelligence processes by educating their data science teams on causal AI, then using it to generate predictions and learning how to affect the outcomes that it predicts”.

Commenting on this important recognition, Darko Matovski, CEO of causaLens, said:

“We are delighted to be cited by the technology research and advisory company – Gartner. Causal AI is the technology that will unlock the power of AI for decision making in business, healthcare, and society.”

