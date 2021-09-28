Catalyst Software Ranked #4 Best Place to Work in NYC

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#B2B—Catalyst Software, a leading Customer Success software company, has been ranked #4 on Crain’s New York Business 2021 Best Places to Work in New York list. This is the 2nd year in a row that Catalyst has been included on this list, and is a move up from its previous rank of #27.

The news comes just after the company was named as one of LinkedIn’s Top 50 Startups of 2021, and named a Leader and Most Implementable in the Customer Success Software category on G2 Crowd’s Fall 2021 report.

“I’m absolutely humbled to be included on this list again,” says Edward Chiu, CEO and co-founder of Catalyst. “As CEO I can only influence a company so much. I’m proud of the fact that the company and team members have pulled together to create a workforce that is both welcoming and accomplished all at once.”

Catalyst places a great deal of emphasis on transparency and open-mindedness, but also encourages work-life balance for its workforce. An example of this would be its extremely popular PTOpalooza project (mentioned in the New York Times), which involved a company-wide week-long shutdown, and an outdoor event for the NYC tech community that focused on mental health and work-life balance.

Catalyst provides its employees with comprehensive health insurance, flexible work hours, mandatory monthly mental health days, and the option to work remotely from anywhere in the United States and Canada. There is a team dedicated to planning extra-curricular activities for Catalyst employees that include cooking classes, wine-tastings, and virtual escape room events.

According to Jessica Marucci, Catalyst’s Head of People and Places, “We place great importance in knowing what our employees expect from their employer. Our company values were chosen specifically by our team in order to best represent what is important to them, and we try to live by those values every day.”

Crain’s New York Business is one of the city’s leading business publications. Their “Best Places to Work” list profiles the top 100 companies and offices in New York. Winners are chosen based on confidential employee reviews and an independent assessment of policies and practices.

About Catalyst Software

