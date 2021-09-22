Catalyst Software Named a LinkedIn Top Startup of 2021

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#customerexperience—Catalyst Software, a leading Customer Success software company, has been named one of LinkedIn’s Top 50 Startups of 2021 in the U.S. This news follows Catalyst being named a Leader and Most Implementable in the Customer Success Software category on G2’s Fall 2021 report, and their extremely popular PTOpalooza project (mentioned in the New York Times), which involved a company-wide week-long shutdown, and an outdoor event for the NYC tech community that focused on mental health and work-life balance.

“We are honored to be recognized by LinkedIn as a Top Startup,” says Edward Chiu, co-founder and CEO of Catalyst. “It’s a validation of our mission to bring Customer Success to the center of every SaaS organization. We’re proud of each of our employees that have helped build such an amazing workplace, brand, and product, and we are thankful to our customers that have come on this journey with us.”

LinkedIn’s Top Startups list is a celebration of 50 companies that have stood out the most in terms of growth and visibility on the platform. LinkedIn selects its winners based on four pillars: employee growth, jobseeker interest, member engagement with the company employees, and how well the startups pulled talent from LinkedIn’s Top Companies list.

Past winners have included prominent names such as Doordash, Outreach, and Sendoso. This year, Catalyst Software is joined by leading companies including Gong, Discord, Attentive, Gitlab, and Drift.

“Being named top startup is a sign that we’re on the right path,” says Kevin Chiu, Catalyst’s co-founder and COO. “Customer Success continues to become more vital in modern business operations, and Catalyst is eager to help accelerate the growth of the industry.”

Catalyst is the intuitive and flexible Customer Success Platform built by CSMs, for CSMs. Catalyst helps Customer Success teams centralize siloed customer data, get a clear line of sight into customer health, and scale customer journeys that drive retention and growth. Catalyst provides robust integrations, flexible platform configuration, intuitive easy-to-adopt design, and deep CS expertise to overcome the most daunting roadblocks on the path to driving retention, scaling CS teams, and making Customer Success central to their organization.

