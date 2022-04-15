Home Business Wire Catalent, Inc. Announces Third Quarter Fiscal Year 2022 Earnings Conference Webcast
Catalent, Inc. Announces Third Quarter Fiscal Year 2022 Earnings Conference Webcast

SOMERSET, N.J.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Catalent, the leading global provider of advanced delivery technologies, development, manufacturing and clinical supply solutions for drugs, biologics, cell and gene therapies, as well as consumer health products, today announced that it will release financial results for the third quarter of fiscal year 2022 ended March 31, 2022, before the market open on Tuesday, May 3, 2022. The Company’s management will host a webcast to discuss the results at 8:15 a.m. ET on the same day.

Catalent invites all interested parties to listen to the webcast, which will be accessible through Catalent’s website at http://investor.catalent.com.

A supplemental slide presentation will also be available in the “Investors” section of Catalent’s website prior to the start of the webcast. The webcast replay, along with the supplemental slides, will be available for 90 days in the “Investors” section at www.catalent.com.

About Catalent, Inc.

Catalent, Inc. (NYSE: CTLT), an S&P 500® company, is the global leader in enabling pharma, biotech, and consumer health partners to optimize product development, launch, and full life-cycle supply for patients around the world. With broad and deep scale and expertise in development sciences, delivery technologies, and multi-modality manufacturing, Catalent is a preferred industry partner for personalized medicines, consumer health brand extensions, and blockbuster drugs. Catalent helps accelerate over 1,000 partner programs and launch over 150 new products every year. Its flexible manufacturing platforms at over 50 global sites supply over 70 billion doses of more than 7,000 products to over 1,000 customers annually. Catalent’s expert workforce exceeds 18,000, including more than 2,500 scientists and technicians. Headquartered in Somerset, New Jersey, the company generated $4 billion in revenue in its 2021 fiscal year. For more information, visit www.catalent.com.

