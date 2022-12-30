Cass Information Systems, Inc. Names Tony Urban as Executive Vice President and Transportation Information Services Business President.

ST. LOUIS–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Cass Information Systems, Inc. (Nasdaq: CASS), the leading provider of transportation, energy, telecom, and waste invoice payment and information services, has promoted Tony Urban as its new executive vice president and president of its Transportation Information Services (TIS) business based in St. Louis, effective December 30, 2022. Urban will take over responsibilities from Mark Campbell, as he transitions into a new leadership position within Cass.

Urban brings more than 20 years of experience in various leadership positions at Cass. Most recently, he served as senior vice president responsible for operations and audit within TIS, and successfully oversaw the significant global expansion of the TIS business to support Cass clients. “ It is exciting to promote into this key role a Cass employee with decades of internal experience,” Cass president and chief operating officer, Martin Resch, stated. “ Tony’s industry-specific knowledge and years of experience in various finance roles make him an ideal candidate to lead TIS forward.”

Eric Brunngraber, chairman and the chief executive officer said, “ Mark Campbell’s stewardship of our transportation business has been exemplary, as evidenced by significant revenue and client growth under Mark’s tenure. We are excited for Mark to assume a new leadership role within Cass which will help us continue to expand our product suite and future growth goals.”

Urban earned his Bachelor of Science in Accountancy from the University of Missouri – Columbia and a master’s degree in business administration from the University of Missouri – St. Louis. He is also a Certified Public Accountant and sits on the advisory board of the Supply Chain and Analytics school at the University of Missouri – St. Louis.

About Cass Information Systems

Cass Information Systems, Inc. is a leading provider of integrated information and payment management solutions. Cass enables enterprises to achieve visibility, control and efficiency in their supply chains, communications networks, facilities and other operations. Disbursing over $80 billion annually on behalf of clients, and with total assets in excess of $2.5 billion, Cass is uniquely supported by Cass Commercial Bank. Founded in 1906 and a wholly owned subsidiary, Cass Commercial Bank provides sophisticated financial exchange services to the parent organization and its clients. Cass is part of the Russell 2000®. More information is available at www.cassinfo.com.

Contacts

Corporate Communications at Cass Information Systems, Inc., communications@cassinfo.com