CasperLabs CTO Medha Parlikar to Mark Company’s Fourth Anniversary at LA Blockchain Summit

Keynote to focus on the enterprise blockchain adoption tipping point, and how to onboard the next 1M blockchain users

LOS ANGELES–(BUSINESS WIRE)–CasperLabs, a leading blockchain software company for the enterprise market, today announced Co-Founder and CTO Medha Parlikar will be a featured speaker at LA Blockchain Summit, North America’s leading Web3 conference and expo happening November 1-3, 2022. The keynote will come one day after CasperLabs’ fourth anniversary, amid a time of unprecedented growth for the company.

Parlikar will lead a keynote panel entitled “How to Onboard the Next 1M Blockchain Users.” The discussion will focus on the emergence of the multi-billion dollar enterprise blockchain market, adoption challenges and opportunities and the role these organizations will play in making blockchain an increasingly mainstream technology. The session will occur on November 1, 2022 from 3-3:15 p.m. Additionally Olga Litvinenko, from the Casper Association will be speaking on the topic of “Getting Seen through the Noise” on November 3 at 3-3:40 pm.

“As we’ve witnessed firsthand over the past four years, blockchain technology is evolving from niche curiosity to a transformative technology that will increasingly impact the way we do business on a day-to-day basis,” said Medha Parlikar, co-founder and chief technology officer at CasperLabs. “We’re at a unique moment in time as the industry realizes increasingly mainstream adoption, and the LA Blockchain Summit marks a tremendous opportunity to gather some of the brightest minds in this space for thought-provoking discussions and explorations of the vast potential that still lies ahead.”

In addition to its keynote, CasperLabs will also host the LA Blockchain Summit 2022 Kickoff Party to celebrate the company’s four-year anniversary. The party, held at the legendary Conga Room at L.A. Live, will include a live musical performance from DJ Lushbunny and a mix and mingle after the show.

LA Blockchain Summit is the marquee conference & expo focused on blockchain investing, building, and mainstream adoption in North America.

Medha Parlikar Session Details

WHAT: “How to Onboard the Next 1M Blockchain Users”



WHO: Medha Parlikar, co-founder & CTO, CasperLabs



WHEN: Tuesday November 1, 2022 – 3-3:15 p.m.



WHERE: Main Stage, Los Angeles Convention Center, 1201 S. Figueroa St. Los Angeles, CA, 90015

About Medha Parlikar

Medha Parlikar is co-founder and chief technology officer of CasperLabs. Medha has more than 30 years of tech experience and is considered one of the top women in blockchain. As CasperLabs CTO, Medha is on a mission to make blockchain the platform for doing business in the future. “It’s not a scary technology,” says Medha. “We are de-risking the blockchain for the enterprise. The time is now for businesses to adopt and not be left behind.” Medha began working with blockchain in 2017 as a program manager with Pyrofex, where she managed the development of an open-source blockchain platform. When she realized the blockchain technology platform she needed didn’t actually exist, she decided to build it herself and CasperLabs was born. Beyond blockchain, Medha’s specialties includes Ethereum, SaaS, Product Engineering, and Cloud technologies. Medha started working with technology in the early 1980’s, building computers in the basement. For the past two decades, she has been delivering production SaaS software for large companies including Adobe, Omniture and Avalara. Medha excels in building and guiding high-functioning technical teams, inspiring them to deliver solutions that solve customer problems. She is a prolific speaker, having spoken at several global conferences including Davos, LA Blockchain Summit, and NFT.NYC, among others. Medha is a mentor and has worked with organizations including Strongurl to elevate and encourage women in blockchain/tech. In her personal life, Medha is a wife and mother to three children, and holds a black belt in karate. Medha graduated summa cum laude from Coleman College with a Bachelor’s Degree in Computer Information Systems and Programming.

About Olga Litvinenko

Olga Litvinenko is part of the Casper Association which is responsible for overseeing the ongoing evolution and decentralization of the Casper Network. She was born in Kiev, Ukraine and raised in Greenwich, CT. Graduating with a Bachelor of Science in Finance and Marketing from Syracuse University, Ms. Litvinenko currently consults through Olga and Company, specifically marketing in blockchain and cryptocurrency with over 10 years of experience in digital, creative, branding, communications, growth and social in a range of industries.

About CasperLabs

CasperLabs, a leading blockchain software company for the enterprise market, is re-imagining blockchain for enterprise with a future proof solution. The company also provides development, support and advisory services for organizations building on the Casper network. Guided by open-source principles, CasperLabs is committed to supporting the next wave of blockchain adoption among businesses and providing developers with a reliable and secure framework to build private, public and hybrid blockchain applications. Its team possesses deep enterprise technology experience with a cumulative 100 years of enterprise experience, hailing from organizations including Google, Adobe, AWS, Dropbox and Microsoft. To learn more, visit www.casperlabs.io.

