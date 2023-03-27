CASEpeer Announces Partnership With Milestones Automation Software

#1 Rated Software for Personal Injury Law Firms Enhances Services With Automation Software

IRVINE, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–CASEpeer, the #1 rated software for personal injury law firms, has announced its new integration with automatic update software, Milestones. The Milestones software keeps clients up to date on cases with automatic messaging notifications, allowing lawyers to spend more time focusing on the case itself. Milestones integrated into the CASEpeer platform provides consistent notifications, reporting, and education to every phase of client cases.

“We are thrilled to partner with Milestones to optimize client communication for our personal injury law firms and allow firms to keep clients in the know on cases automatically,” said Gabriela Cubeiro, co-founder of CASEpeer. “Milestones will be seamlessly integrated within CASEpeer as we continue to add new innovation and features, making firms’ daily operations as convenient as possible.”

Automation software allows personal injury firms to update their clients quickly, allowing them to take on more new business. According to the 2022 MyCase Legal Industry Report, a top reason for integrating with automation software is for the ability to customize its functionality to firms’ unique needs.

“The CASEpeer and Milestones integration reveals an opportunity to intensify customer experience and implement a process for personal injury firms to communicate with clients faster,” said Dru Armstrong, Chief Executive Officer of AffiniPay, parent company of CASEpeer. “We are constantly looking for ways to make personal injury firms’ processes easier. The combination of services between CASEpeer and Milestones will strengthen proactive communication, client satisfaction, and transparency.”

For more information about this integration, please visit: https://app.livestorm.co/p/ff105719-5549-433e-8ea6-29e023ca0e09

About Milestones

Milestones is an innovative client-updating software purpose-built for legal professionals and proudly backed by Y-Combinator. Seamlessly automate client updates, empower clients with a user-friendly portal, foster education on case progression, enable mass messaging, auto-request reviews and embed instructional videos for a truly engaging client experience. Milestones is the solution that transforms client communication, and will set your firm apart in the competitive legal landscape. Milestones was founded in 2021 by a team with nearly 10 years of combined experience in legal tech with the vision to better serve clients with an enhanced communication experience throughout the life of a case. To learn more about Milestones visit getmilestones.com

About CASEpeer

CASEpeer, an AffiniPay company, is the leading practice management solution built for personal injury law firms. Designed with input from leading plaintiffs’ attorneys, CASEpeer offers industry-leading best practices and support. Since 2016, the company has focused on providing plaintiff law firms with visibility across operations, from case management and calendaring to employee performance, pipelines, and profitability. In 2022, CASEpeer was acquired by AffiniPay, parent company of LawPay, the market-leading payments platform. The AffiniPay family of brands includes CASEpeer, MyCase, Soluno, Docketwise, LawPay, and Woodpecker. To learn more about CASEpeer visit CASEpeer.com

