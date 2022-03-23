Case Study: How Edison High School Is Using Rise Vision to Serve Its Students’ Diverse Needs

WICHITA, Kan.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#digitalsignage—Rise Vision has released a new case study of Edison High School, a small school in Elmira Heights, New York, with a student body of 110 students with learning differences. Thomas A. Edison High School has long been rated in the top 10% of educational technology environments in the USA and is committed to find new ways to improve emergency response effectiveness and preparation using digital signage.





Dr. Troy Spetter, Director of Educational Technology since June 2018, is responsible for orchestrating the school’s technology, training and security within the context of a greater vision for Edison and its students. Specifically, Dr. Spetter has helped Edison move away from relying on dated infrastructure and toward web-enabled services, cloud-connected collaboration systems, single sign-on implementation, and a totally new security and backup model.

Currently, Edison uses three screens with Rise Vision. Two are fully engaged in student-oriented messaging. The third is located near the school president’s office, where visitors, including donors, may be waiting or passing by en route to a meeting with senior school staff. This screen is used to display schedules when no visitors are expected. Content can be tailored to visitors’ interests.

The goal for Dr. Spetter is affirming students and tailoring content for visitors. Rise Vision allows a photo rotation chosen by teachers at Edison, showcasing student achievements. Each month, a monthly topic is selected, and then teachers elect ‘students of the month’ whose achievements relate to the topic.

Learn how Edison High School goes the extra mile by using digital signage to bring positive messaging and thoughtful reminders for everyone. Read the case study here: How Edison High School Is Using Rise Vision to Serve Its Students’ Diverse Needs.

Rise Vision is the #1 digital signage provider for education. Since 1992 we have been obsessed with helping our customers have great looking displays. Today, our primary focus is education and the over 3,000 schools we currently serve. To deliver on our promise of making sure digital signage isn’t difficult we provide new templates every week – over 425 so far – to keep a school’s displays current and engaging. And we make sure their displays stay running with greater than 99% uptime.

