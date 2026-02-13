Casago Founder Steve Schwab Announces Next Chapter as Chairman of the Board

President Joe Riley to assume CEO role following founder-led transition in October 2026

PHOENIX--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Casago today announced that CEO Steve Schwab has made the decision to step into a Founder and Chairman of the Board role, allowing him to take an active position to focus more deeply on long-term strategy, industry advocacy and direct engagement with Casago’s expanding franchise community. Schwab will remain as CEO of Casago and Vacasa through October, before transitioning to his new role.

Working in close partnership with the Board of Directors, Schwab has named Casago President Joe Riley as the Company’s next CEO. Riley will formally assume the CEO role in October and will work closely with Schwab over the coming months to ensure a thoughtful, seamless transition. In the interim, Riley will assume control of internal operations.

“Building Casago alongside our franchise partners has been my sole focus for the past 25 years. While bittersweet in certain ways, I am excited to step into this next chapter as Founder and Chairman of the Board this coming October,” said Schwab. “This new role allows me to focus on what I love most, advocating for our industry, spending meaningful time with our franchise partners and helping shape the long-term strategy of the company. I’m incredibly proud of what we’ve built together, but more so looking forward to where we’re headed.”

“Steve’s impact on Casago and the broader vacation rental industry is profound, and I’m thankful for his continued partnership as Founder and Chairman of the Board. I’m also deeply appreciative of the Board’s support and vote of confidence in me to lead us into the next chapter of Casago,” said Riley. “Filling Steve’s shoes is no small task, however we have an exceptional team and franchise community, and I’m excited to build on our momentum together.”

Casago is a premier vacation rental management company providing professional property management services for homeowners across North America, Belize, Costa Rica and the Caribbean. Founded in 2001 by former Army Ranger Steve Schwab, Casago has earned a reputation for delivering exceptional guest experiences and reliable property management services through a franchise-driven model. In 2025, Casago expanded its footprint by acquiring Vacasa, a leading vacation rental platform in North America. With a customer-centric approach, the combined company empowers local teams to provide personalized, responsive support for both homeowners and guests. Casago's commitment to quality is reflected in its industry recognition: it is the only property management company of its scale to be rated in the Top 1% by Comparent. Additionally, nearly 95% of U.S.-based local operating partners are Airbnb Superhosts, VRBO Premier Partners, or both.

