Carvana to Report Third Quarter 2021 Results and Host Quarterly Conference Call on November 4

PHOENIX–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Carvana Co. (NYSE: CVNA), the leading e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars, today announced it will report its third quarter 2021 financial results for the period ended September 30, 2021, following the close of market on Thursday, November 4, 2021. On that day, management will hold a conference call and webcast at 5:30 p.m. ET (2:30 p.m. PT) to review and discuss the company’s business and results.

What:

Carvana Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results Conference Call

When:

Thursday, November 4, 2021

Time:

5:30 p.m. ET (2:30 p.m. PT)

Live Call:

(833) 255-2830 or (412) 902-6715

An archived webcast of the conference call will be accessible from the Investor Relations section of the company’s website, https://investors.carvana.com/. A telephonic replay of the conference call will be available until Thursday, November 11, 2021, by dialing (877) 344-7529 or (412) 317-0088 and entering passcode 10161002#.

About Carvana (NYSE: CVNA)

Founded in 2012 and based in Phoenix, Carvana’s (NYSE: CVNA) mission is to change the way people buy and sell cars. By removing the traditional dealership infrastructure and replacing it with technology and exceptional customer service, Carvana offers consumers an intuitive and convenient online car buying, selling, and financing platform. Carvana.com enables consumers to quickly and easily shop more than 45,000 vehicles, finance, trade in or sell their current vehicle to Carvana, sign contracts, and schedule as-soon-as-next-day delivery or pickup at one of Carvana’s patented, automated Car Vending Machines. Carvana is a Fortune 500 company, providing as-soon-as-next-day delivery to customers in over 300 U.S. markets.

For further information on Carvana, please visit www.carvana.com, or connect with us on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter or the Carvana Blog.

Contacts

Investor Relations:
Carvana

Mike Levin

investors@carvana.com

or

Media Contact:
Carvana

Amy O’Hara

press@carvana.com

