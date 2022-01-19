Carvana Leads Industry as Fastest to Sell One Million Vehicles Online Since Founding

As fastest organic growing automotive retailer in U.S. history, Carvana is now the fastest used car retailer ever to organically sell over 400,000 vehicles in one year based on its 2021 results

PHOENIX–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Announced today, Carvana (NYSE: CVNA), the leading e-commerce brand for buying and selling used cars, is the fastest to sell one million vehicles online in nine years and the fastest used car retailer ever to organically sell over 400,000 vehicles in one year. Founder-led Carvana with its people-first values and an unwavering pursuit of customer dedication and innovation, achieved its one millionth car sold in Q4 2021 and is the only online automotive retailer to hit this milestone so quickly since founding.

“Our engine of growth is fueled by amazing and ambitious people who all share the same values and commitment to our customers, who bring boundless energy and discipline, who feel like they’re part of something, who have chosen to care a little more than most, who learn and get a little better every day, and who have fun along the way,” says Ernie Garcia, Carvana founder and CEO. “While there’s so much to look forward to and we’re just getting started, I’m incredibly proud of our team that has helped refine, simplify, and improve the car buying experience for a million people and counting across the U.S.”

Powered by a community of more than 20,000 team members, Carvana has improved the way people buy – and sell – cars, demonstrated by its industry-leading Net Promoter Score (NPS) and 4.7 out of five star customer experience rating average. Carvana continues to grow, now serving customers across more than 300 markets. With a continued focus on its customers, technology and innovation, Carvana became one of the fastest companies to debut on the Fortune 500, while operating with shared values, setting a new automotive retail standard for how customers should be treated: with care, honesty and respect.

Carvana believes that everyone deserves straightforward access to car ownership and offers as-soon-as-next-day delivery of its nationwide inventory to more than 80 percent of the U.S. population. Its intuitive and convenient online car buying, selling and financing experience enables customers to quickly and easily shop more than 55,000 vehicles, finance, trade in or sell their current vehicle to Carvana, sign contracts and schedule delivery or pickup at one of its 30 patented, automated Car Vending Machines.

