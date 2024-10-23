Carvana Expands Same Day Delivery to Houston

Local customers can now order a vehicle online and have it delivered within hours

HOUSTON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Carvana (NYSE: CVNA), an industry pioneer for buying and selling used cars online, today announced the expansion of its same day vehicle delivery offering to the greater Houston, Texas area. Select Houston area residents can now take delivery of a vehicle purchase as soon as the same day they place an order on Carvana.com.









“We were searching for a Jeep for my son’s 16th birthday and had a specific budget in mind,” shared Carvana customer Randy H. “A friend recommended Carvana’s website because of its tremendous inventory. We saved a Jeep we liked, and as soon as it became available, we opted for same-day delivery. The entire process was seamless and smooth, and I especially appreciated not having to deal with a salesman at any point.”

Carvana’s seamless ecommerce platform allows customers to browse through one of the largest selections of high-quality pre-owned vehicles, purchase the vehicle that fits their lifestyle from the comfort of home, and now, in select cases, have it delivered to their doorstep in less than 24 hours. This offering is made possible with the support of Carvana’s first-party logistics network and regional Inspection and Reconditioning Centers (IRCs). Carvana’s new auction-IRC Megasite in Houston, which brought Carvana inspection and reconditioning capabilities to an existing ADESA wholesale auction location, now gives local buyers access to vehicles that can be delivered as soon as the same day.

“Same day delivery allows us to unlock a whole new level of speed and convenience for our customers,” says Jacqueline Hearns, Carvana’s Senior Director of Market Operations and Expansion. “When you find the perfect vehicle, immediate delivery makes all the difference. Carvana’s same day delivery service ensures a seamless experience and allows our Houston customers to get on the road faster, enhancing their enjoyment and confidence in the process.”

Initially launched in Arizona, Carvana’s same-day delivery service is currently available in parts of Alabama, California, Florida, Georgia, Indiana, Kansas, Missouri, New Jersey, North Carolina, Ohio, Oklahoma, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Texas and Virginia. Carvana plans to continue extending same-day delivery to more locations across its nationwide footprint.

This rapid expansion is made possible by Carvana’s extensive infrastructure, which includes a nationwide network of IRCs, an efficient logistics fleet, and a streamlined digital purchasing and underwriting process that has significantly simplified and accelerated the car buying and selling experience.

