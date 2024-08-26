Cart.com Names Timocin Pervane as Chief Financial Officer

Shopify Logistics Executive Joins Cart.com as Commerce and Logistics Unicorn Positions for Next Phase of Growth

HOUSTON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Cart.com, a leading provider of unified commerce and logistics software and services, today announced that it has appointed Timocin (Timo) Pervane as Chief Financial Officer. Pervane, who previously served as CFO of Shopify Logistics, brings more than two decades of experience in software, logistics and consulting to his new role and will oversee the company’s finance and legal functions. As CFO, Pervane will focus on driving financial execution and accountability, internal process improvement, operational efficiency and more sophisticated financial reporting to support the company’s next phase of growth.

Current CFO Frank Parker will transition to Chief Strategy and Operating Officer.

“Cart.com’s exceptional growth story along with our track record of delivering truly transformative results for customers continues to attract the best and brightest in the commerce and logistics industry,” said Cart.com Founder and CEO Omair Tariq. “Timo’s demonstrated expertise in building high performing finance teams and deep understanding of the logistics industry will be invaluable as we continue to aggressively pursue our vision of unifying the physical and digital infrastructure of commerce.”

Prior to joining Cart.com, Pervane served as CFO for insurance AI company LULA and CFO of Shopify Logistics, where he built the finance, pricing and network optimization teams, drove a strategic investment in supply chain logistics platform Flexport and executed the $2.1 billion acquisition of logistics company Deliverr. Prior to Shopify, Pervane was a Partner at Oliver Wyman where he led strategy, commercial effectiveness and M&A work for tech and private equity clients and represented the firm at Davos, the Singapore Summit and the Aspen Ideas Festival.

Cart.com provides the physical and digital infrastructure that unifies operations across channels and makes it easy for brands, merchants and operators to win in a channel-rich world. The company offers a complete suite of tech-enabled logistics capabilities and enterprise-grade order, warehouse and channel management software alongside expert services to simplify commerce for middle-market and enterprise companies as well as public sector agencies. Cart.com supports tens of millions of orders per year and operates over a dozen omnichannel fulfillment centers nationwide.

