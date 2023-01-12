Cart.com Elevates Gary Specter to President and Expands Fulfillment Leadership Team

AUSTIN, Texas–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Cart.com, which enables brands to easily sell and fulfill across every channel, today announces the appointment of Gary Specter as President. Specter joined Cart.com in April 2022 as President, Go-To-Market and will now oversee sales, marketing, marketplace services, and fulfillment operations. Specter will continue to report to Cart.com CEO and Co-Founder Omair Tariq.

“Given our 500 percent revenue growth in 2022, we are evolving our leadership structure to accelerate our momentum and build a lasting company that is an indelible part of the commerce economy,” said Cart.com CEO and Co-Founder Omair Tariq. “I want to congratulate Gary for the work he’s done to build a truly scalable organization and I’m looking forward to where his leadership can take us in 2023.”

Prior to joining Cart.com, Specter was VP, Growth, Digital Experience Business, at Adobe, where he led the division’s 800 employees across the sales, business development and customer care teams. A global sales and revenue executive with more than two decades of experience leading and scaling high-performance teams, Specter has also served as SVP, Global Sales and Customer Success, at Magento; VP of Sales at NetSuite; Worldwide Sales Leader, Commerce Solutions, at IBM; and Chief Revenue Officer at Baynote.

In addition, Cart.com is pleased to welcome Joe Barth, who will lead the Fulfillment Operations organization as Senior Vice President of Fulfillment, reporting to Specter. Prior to joining Cart.com, Barth was Vice President of Engineering at Radial, Inc., a leader in omnichannel commerce technology and operations.

Additionally, Cart.com has elevated Melissa Anneler to Vice President, Fulfillment Operations. Anneler joined the company in June 2022 as Senior Director, Fulfillment Services, Western US. Prior to Cart.com, Anneler was Senior Director of Fulfillment Services at Radial, Inc.

Cart.com powers nearly 6,000 brands, managing over 140 million products and over $4 billion of annual gross merchandise value. Founded in October 2020, the company drove over 500% year-over-year revenue growth in 2022. Cart.com has 7 corporate offices and 11 fulfillment centers in 14 cities around the world.

About Cart.com



Cart.com is the leading provider of comprehensive e-commerce solutions that enable brands to easily sell and fulfill across every channel. Brands can use the entire Cart.com suite of software, expert services, and infrastructure to accelerate their growth or choose from the company’s modular solutions. Thousands of leading brands are partnering with Cart.com to access multichannel management, fulfillment, marketing, analytics, customer engagement and other e-commerce capabilities previously only available to the world’s largest companies. For more information, please visit Cart.com and LinkedIn.

