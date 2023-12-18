Carnegie Learning Wins BEST Educational Game of 2023 for MATHia® Adventure

PITTSBURGH–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#education—Carnegie Learning, a global leader in artificial intelligence for K-12 education, announced today that MATHia Adventure won best educational game by Campus Technology and THE Journal, the education sector’s leading sources on technology trends and practices. A Platinum winner of their 2023 New Product Awards, MATHia Adventure won a prestigious CODiE Award earlier this year for Best Educational Game.









Launched in 2020 to recognize leading technology product and service providers in the education sector, the New Product Awards honor the outstanding product development achievements of manufacturers and suppliers whose products or services are noteworthy in the transformation of education technology.

Details about the winning products are here: https://thejournal.com/pages/new-product-of-the-year.aspx

“MATHia Adventure is in a class by itself,” said Carnegie Learning CEO Barry Malkin, “combining play and pedagogy like no other K-5 digital learning solution. We are honored by this award, which is a testament to the hard work and commitment to quality our company is known for. With MATHia Adventure, students develop a love of math early, engaging with concepts in a way that’s encouraging, empowering, and fun. Students are excited to practice math again and again, setting them on the path for success in school and in life.”

With the introduction of LiveHint AI™ earlier this year, Carnegie Learning continues to lead the charge in AI and education, collaborating with top researchers in the world to push the boundaries of AI’s potential to enhance student learning experiences. Live Hint AI is the first generative AI math tutor to not only understand how middle and high school students approach problem-solving, but also predict the common mistakes they might make.

